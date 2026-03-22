Here is where to find English language live streams of Fiorentina vs Inter as we bringsyou everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fiorentina vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Fiorentina vs Inter will kick off on 22 Mar 2026, at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

After picking up just 13 points in their first 19 Serie A matches, La Viola have picked up 15 points from their last 10. They've also lost one of their last five matches. A crucial win over Cremonese on Monday pulled them four points clear of those opponents who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

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Cristian Chivu’s Serie A leaders Inter side is strangely out of form, winless in their last three across all competitions. Still, they hold an eight-point lead over Milan at the summit and won't panic just yet. The Nerazzuri have scored 20 goals from dead-ball situations this term.

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Key stats & injury news

Inter's Federico Dimarco has attempted the most crosses in the league (263) and made the most key passes (68). He's also got 15 assists, the most of any player in the division.

Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez is nearing a return after a long layoff.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: