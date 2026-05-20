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Book Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Qatar vs Switzerland tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi's Stadium information & more

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Here's exactly how you can secure your seat to see Qatar play against Switzerland in the World Cup 2026

Qatar and Switzerland face off at the iconic Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on June 13, 2026, as the excitement of the FIFA World Cup takes over Northern California. 

This high-stakes encounter features the 2022 hosts, Qatar, looking to prove their mettle on North American soil against a resilient and tactically brilliant Swiss side known for consistently punching above their weight in major tournaments.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Qatar vs Switzerland, including where to buy, the latest pricing trends, and how to find the cheapest seats available.

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When is Qatar vs Switzerland at the World Cup 2026?

Date & TimeMatchLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Qatar vs SwitzerlandLevi's Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets

Qatar World Cup Fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Qatar vs SwitzerlandLevi's Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets
June 18, 2026Qatar vs CanadaSoFi Stadium, Los AngelesTickets
June 24, 2026Qatar vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaBC Place, VancouverTickets

Switzerland World Cup Fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Qatar vs SwitzerlandLevi's Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets
June 18, 2026Switzerland vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaLumen Field, SeattleTickets
June 24, 2026Canada vs SwitzerlandSoFi Stadium, Los AngelesTickets

How to buy Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup tickets?

Securing tickets for the 2026 World Cup requires a mix of timing and strategy. While the initial official FIFA random selection draws and the Visa-exclusive presale windows have concluded, there are still several reliable ways to get into Levi's Stadium for this clash.

Demand for the 2026 tournament has surpassed all previous records, particularly for matches held in major US tech and tourism hubs like Santa Clara. Here is the current landscape for ticket buyers:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase: This is currently the primary official channel. Unlike earlier lotteries, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If you see tickets available on the FIFA portal, you must act instantly as they disappear within seconds.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For many fans, platforms like StubHub remain the most viable option for securing seats once official allocations are exhausted. 
  • Official FIFA Resale Platform: This is the only authorized marketplace for fans to return tickets they can no longer use. These tickets are sold at face value, but availability is unpredictable and requires frequent checking of the official portal.

Prices for the 2026 World Cup are tiered based on the significance of the match and the view from the seat. 

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How much are Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices are officially set in USD. While official face-value prices start as low as $60, secondary market prices will fluctuate based on real-time demand.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

What to expect from Qatar vs Switzerland?

Switzerland often relies on a disciplined mid-block and the creative spark of its veteran playmakers to break down opponents. 

Qatar, on the other hand, has invested heavily in a high-intensity, cohesive team identity that relies on quick counter-attacks and regional familiarity.

Levi's Stadium, the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, is a world-class venue. It is known for its incredible sightlines, massive video boards, and commitment to sustainability. 

Fans attending the match should prepare for warm California sun and an incredibly diverse crowd. The stadium is well-connected to the San Jose and San Francisco areas via public transit, though booking parking in advance is highly recommended if you plan to drive.

Frequently asked questions

For high-demand World Cup fixtures, the best time to buy is now. While the initial FIFA lottery phases have concluded, the Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently active on a first-come, first-served basis. If official inventory is exhausted, verified secondary marketplaces like StubHub are the most reliable ways to secure seats before prices spike further as match day approaches on June 13.

 

Yes, as long as you use reputable platforms like StubHub that offer a "FanProtect" guarantee. These services ensure your tickets are valid for entry or provide a full refund if there is an issue. FIFA also operates an official Resale Marketplace where fans can buy and sell verified tickets at face value plus a 15% fee, though availability there is highly unpredictable.
All tickets for the 2026 World Cup are 100% digital. You must download the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticketing App to access them. Tickets are typically delivered to your account closer to the event date, often featuring a dynamic barcode that activates 24–48 hours before kickoff to prevent unauthorized duplication.
FIFA has strictly enforced a limit of 4 tickets per match per household. Across the entire tournament, the limit is 40 tickets per household. Violating these restrictions can result in the cancellation of your tickets without a refund. For groups larger than four, you must look into official hospitality packages.

While FIFA has historically offered discounted tickets for children and seniors in specific primary sales phases, these are rarely available on the secondary market. Most tickets on resale platforms are sold at a flat rate. Note that every person entering Levi's Stadium, regardless of age, must have their own valid ticket.

 

If you have official FIFA tickets, you can list them on the FIFA Resale Marketplace up until one hour before kickoff. If you purchased through a secondary site like StubHub, you can relist them on that same platform to recoup your costs. Direct transfers to friends or family are also permitted within the official app using the "Transfer" function.

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