How Does the FIFA World Cup Work? Format, Stages & Rules Explained

The FIFA World Cup is a football tournament which takes place every four years in a bid to crown the best international team on the planet. Argentina are the reigning world champions following their victory over France in the 2022 final.

Teams can secure a place in the World Cup finals by progressing through a qualifying tournament in one of the following six regions designated by FIFA:

AFC (Asia)

CAF (Africa)

CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean)

CONMEBOL (South America)

OFC (Oceania)

UEFA (Europe)

The next edition of the World Cup is due to take place in 2026 in North America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. It’s the first time in the competition’s history that three nations will host the tournament.

This is not the only major change that fans can look forward to ahead of the big kick-off. The World Cup has also been expanded to 48 teams for 2026 - 16 more than last time around in Qatar 2022 – meaning a total of 104 games will be played.

What is the format of the World Cup?

The World Cup starts with a group stage which sees all 48 teams involved. The draw for the group stage took place in December 2025 and created 12 groups of four teams. All teams will play the other three nations in their group once in a round robin tournament.

A total of 32 teams will then progress to the knockout stages when the format of the tournament switches to winner-takes-all matches. This format continues all the way to the final where the winners of the last match will be crowned world champions.

How does the group stage work at the World Cup?

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Each team will play three games in the group phase, taking on every other nation in their group once. Games will last for 90 minutes, split into two halves of 45 minutes each.

Teams are awarded three points for a win, one for a draw and receive zero points for a defeat. Goals are also important as goal difference (the difference between the amount of goals conceded and scored by each team) may play a part when it comes to determining final places in the group.

The top two teams in the group will automatically secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. Eight third-placed teams, based on points and goal difference - will also join the 12 group winners and runners-up in progressing to the round of 32.

What happens if teams finish level on points in the group stage?

If teams finish level on points in the group stage, then a series of seven tie-breakers will be used to determine the final positions in the table.

The most points won in the group matches played between the teams involved. The best goal difference (the difference between goals scored and goals conceded) in the group matches played between the teams involved. The most goals scored in the group matches played between the teams concerned The best goal difference in all three of the group games. The most goals scored in all three of the group games. The highest 'fair play' score in all three group matches By FIFA world ranking

What happens at the World Cup knockout stage?

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After the group phase, the tournament becomes a straight knockout for the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-final and final.

At the 2026 World Cup, the knockout stage will begin on June 28th with teams progressing from the group phase to a round of 32. Teams will play winner-takes all matches all the way through to the final.

Games will again last 90 minutes but if the scores finish level, extra-time – consisting of two 15-minutes halves - will be played. If a match is still level after extra-time, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winners.

How do you win a penalty shoot-out?

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In a penalty shoot-out both teams initially take five kicks and alternate the order (ABAB). The team which scores the most goals, wins the shoot-out.

Teams can also win if one side has scored more successful penalties than the other can reach with their remaining kicks.

If both teams score all five if their initial penalties, the shoot-out continues until one team misses and the other scores in the same round. This is known as sudden death.

Previous World Cup formats

The World Cup is no stranger to change and has evolved considerably since the competition was held for the very first time all the way back in 1930.