Gill Author profile

Gill Clark

News editor & writer

Bio: I’m a news writer and editor with almost two decades of experience in sports journalism after graduating with a degree in English in Media. I first joined GOAL all the way back in 2008 and returned for a second stint more recently. In that time I’ve covered almost everything the game has to offer, the good, the bad and the ugly, and consider it a privilege to have built a career following a sport I love.

My Football Story: I grew up watching, playing and generally being obsessed by all things football. One of my earliest memories was going to watch my local team Kidderminster Harriers give West Ham an almighty scare in the fifth round of the FA Cup. I didn’t know it at the time, but a few years later I would play on the hallowed turf of Aggborough for Harriers Women in the FA Cup. And yes, we lost that one too. That was the highlight of a very short playing career but going on to work in football media has been the next best thing. I can also be found on the touchline cheering on my son’s team and enjoying watching another generation develop their love for this beautiful game. 

Areas of Expertise: 

• Premier League

• Champions League

• Match content

• Sourcing & delivering the most interesting stories around

Favourite Footballing Memory: There’s so many but managing to somehow be in the right place at the right time and able to sneak into San Siro to watch Italy take on Wales will take some beating for sheer fun value. A rare chance to watch legends such as Gigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Gennaro Gattuso, Alessandro Del Piero and Ryan Giggs up (fairly) close and on the same pitch was pretty special.

Articles by Gill Clark
  1. Arsenal Crystal Palace GFXGOAL
    Player ratingsArsenal

    Kepa is the hero! Arsenal reach Carabao Cup semis on penalties

    Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero on Tuesday night as the Gunners sneaked past Crystal Palace and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out. The Gunners went ahead late on thanks to a Maxence Lacroix own goal but were pegged back in stoppage time by Marc Guehi's equaliser. The game finished 1-1 then went to penalties with Kepa saving from Lacroix as Arsenal won 8-7 on spot kicks.

  2. Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Man Utd set for Saudi Arabia trip for mid-season friendly

    Manchester United are reportedly set to jet out to Saudi Arabia for a money-spinning friendly after fixture rescheduling created a gap in their schedule. The Red Devils' Premier League match against Everton has been moved to February 23, giving the club space in the middle of the month to travel to the Middle East for a friendly match. United have been exploring the option after missing out on European football and a game could now take place.

  3. Nicolas Jackson, Senegal, December 2025CAF
    N. JacksonSenegal

    Jackson backed for AFCON Golden Boot after Senegal brace

    Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson is being backed to win the Golden Boot award at AFCON 2025 after kicking off his campaign with a brace in a 3-0 win over Botswana in Group D on Tuesday. The Chelsea forward, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, was the star of the show as the Lions of Teranga made a victorious start to the tournament in Morocco.

  4. Semenyo(C)Getty Images
    A. SemenyoManchester City

    Man City emerge as Semenyo's preferred choice

    Manchester City have reportedly emerged as Antoine Semenyo's preferred choice ahead of the opening of the January transfer window after Chelsea dropped out of the race to land the Bournemouth star. The Blues have walked away from a potential deal just hours after making an initial enquiry, leaving Man City to battle it out with Liverpool and Manchester United for the attacker's signature.

  8. Ruben Amorim Kobbie MainooGetty
    R. AmorimK. Mainoo

    Amorim accused of 'taking the p*ss' with treatment of Mainoo

    Ruben Amorim has been accused of "taking the p*ss" when it comes to his treatment of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time under Amorim and has been linked with a transfer away in a bid to get his career back on track. Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison believes Mainoo should feature more and that Amorim is wrong to keep him on the bench.

  10. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP
    A. IsakLiverpool

    Isak undergoes surgery on leg fracture as Liverpool issue update

    Liverpool have issued an update on injured striker Alexander Isak after the big-money summer signing was forced off in Saturday's Premier League win over Tottenham. The striker was injured in a tackle by Micky van de Ven and looked in clear pain as he was helped off the pitch. The Reds have confirmed the Sweden international has subsequently undergone surgery for a leg fracture and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

  2. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarSantos FC

    Neymar undergoes knee surgery as return date revealed

    Santos and Brazil star Neymar has undergone knee surgery following the end of the season. The forward helped save Santos from relegation, despite struggling with a knee issue in the final weeks of the campaign, but has now gone under the knife. Santos have offered an update on his condition and an update on when he is expected to be fit again has been provided.

  5. BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
    S. WiegmanEngland

    Lionesses boss Wiegman wins Coach of the Year at SPOTY

    Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has picked up the Coach of the Year award at the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony following another Euros success for England. Wiegman finished top of the pile in the voting for the award after guiding England to a second straight European Championship victory in Switzerland last summer. Michelle Agyemang was also celebrating after being named the Young Sports Personality of the Year.

  7. Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester CityPremier League

    Man City deliver 115 FFP charges update

    Manchester City have offered an update on the club's 115 FFP charges amid talk a verdict could be returned imminently. The Cityzens are still yet to discover if they will face sanctions after being slapped with the charges for allegedly breaching financial rules during a nine year period between 2009 and 2018. A hearing concluded over a year ago but a verdict is still yet to be announced.

  8. Harry Kane Robert LewandowskiGetty
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Kane admits he's targeting Lewandowski's 'incredible' goal record

    Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane admits he has Robert Lewandowski's sensational Bundesliga scoring record in his sights after a prolific start to the 2025-26 campaign with the Bundesliga giants. Lewandowski famously netted an incredible 41 league goals for Bayern back in 2021 to write his name into the history books but Kane, who already has 18 this season, is hoping he can break that record.

  9. Bruno Fernandes Cristiano RonaldoGetty
    C. RonaldoB. Fernandes

    Fernandes gives verdict on whether Portugal play better without CR7

    Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shared his thoughts on whether the Portugal national team is better off without veteran talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward turned 40 back in February but is aiming to play a key role for his team at World Cup 2026. There have been suggestions that Portugal may be stronger without their ageing superstar, who only scored once in five games at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

  10. Megan Rapinoe USMNTGetty
    M. RapinoeUSA

    Rapinoe ridicules USMNT's new slogan ahead of 2026 World Cup

    Stars and Stripes icon Megan Rapinoe is never afraid to voice her opinion and has taken aim at the USMNT's new slogan ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer, with Mauricio Pochettino's side hoping that home advantage can help them make a real impact in the competition.

