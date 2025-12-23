Gill Clark

News editor & writer

Bio: I’m a news writer and editor with almost two decades of experience in sports journalism after graduating with a degree in English in Media. I first joined GOAL all the way back in 2008 and returned for a second stint more recently. In that time I’ve covered almost everything the game has to offer, the good, the bad and the ugly, and consider it a privilege to have built a career following a sport I love.

My Football Story: I grew up watching, playing and generally being obsessed by all things football. One of my earliest memories was going to watch my local team Kidderminster Harriers give West Ham an almighty scare in the fifth round of the FA Cup. I didn’t know it at the time, but a few years later I would play on the hallowed turf of Aggborough for Harriers Women in the FA Cup. And yes, we lost that one too. That was the highlight of a very short playing career but going on to work in football media has been the next best thing. I can also be found on the touchline cheering on my son’s team and enjoying watching another generation develop their love for this beautiful game.

Areas of Expertise:

• Premier League

• Champions League

• Match content

• Sourcing & delivering the most interesting stories around

Favourite Footballing Memory: There’s so many but managing to somehow be in the right place at the right time and able to sneak into San Siro to watch Italy take on Wales will take some beating for sheer fun value. A rare chance to watch legends such as Gigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Gennaro Gattuso, Alessandro Del Piero and Ryan Giggs up (fairly) close and on the same pitch was pretty special.