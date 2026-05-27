Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Haiti's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Haiti and follow the action on Tele Haiti.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Haiti?

In Haiti, soccer fans have great options to follow the tournament through a mix of public national broadcasting and premium television services.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action: