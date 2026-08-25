How to get Grand Slam of Darts 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Grand Slam of Darts is back for its 20th staging in 2026, bringing nine days of round-robin group stages and knockout drama to Wolverhampton. The tournament pulls together major champions, ranked Tour Card holders and invited qualifiers from across the sport for one of the most unique formats on the darts calendar, and this year's edition carries extra weight after the field expanded from 32 to 48 players for the first time in the event's history.

GOAL has the full schedule, ticket prices and everything else you need below, and you can browse tickets for every session right now, with prices currently starting from just £73.02.

When is the Grand Slam of Darts 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Nov 14, 13:00 Group Stage, Opening Matches WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sat, Nov 14, 19:00 Group Stage, Opening Matches WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sun, Nov 15, 13:00 Group Stage WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sun, Nov 15, 19:30 Group Stage WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Mon, Nov 16, 19:00 Group Stage WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Tue, Nov 17, 19:00 Group Stage, Final Group Deciders WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Wed, Nov 18, 19:00 Second Round WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Thu, Nov 19, 19:00 Second Round WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Fri, Nov 20, 19:00 Quarter-Finals WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sat, Nov 21, 19:00 Quarter-Finals WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sun, Nov 22, 12:00 Semi-Finals WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets Sun, Nov 22, 19:00 The Final WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton Tickets

Where to buy Grand Slam of Darts 2026 tickets?

The PDC sells Grand Slam of Darts tickets directly through Ticketmaster, with Sportsbreaks.com offering official ticket and hotel packages for fans travelling in for the tournament. These official channels are the safest starting point, and the PDC advises against buying from unofficial touts regardless of how legitimate they may appear.

For fans who missed out on the official sale, or who are after a specific session that has since sold out, secondary marketplaces are a reliable backup. Prices and availability shift by the day as the tournament approaches, so it is worth checking regularly for a session that fits your budget and travel plans.

Hospitality is also available for those wanting a more premium experience, with several specialist providers offering VIP packages that include prime seating, lounge access and hospitality dining for select sessions. These sit apart from the standard ticket price and are worth booking early, since hospitality allocations are typically limited.

How much are Grand Slam of Darts 2026 tickets?

Prices vary session by session, and the cheapest way in right now is the Wednesday, November 18 Second Round evening session, with tickets currently available from just £73.02. Here is how pricing currently breaks down across the tournament:

Second Round (Wed, Nov 18, evening): from £73.02, the best value session on the schedule

from £73.02, the best value session on the schedule Quarter-Finals (Sat, Nov 21, evening): from £99.99

from £99.99 Semi-Finals (Sun, Nov 22, afternoon): from £120.50

from £120.50 The Final (Sun, Nov 22, evening): f rom £119.99

rom £119.99 Quarter-Finals (Fri, Nov 20, evening): from £170.37, the highest of the currently available sessions

Group stage sessions across the opening week, November 14 to 17, tend to sell fastest given the lower entry price and the biggest names in the sport all appearing across those opening days, so keep checking back for availability. As a rule, prices only tend to move upward as each date approaches, so booking sooner rather than later is the safest way to lock in the cheapest available seat.

Everything you need to know about the Grand Slam of Darts

The Grand Slam of Darts runs on a round robin group stage followed by a straight knockout, which is what sets it apart from most other majors on the PDC calendar. Sixteen groups of three players battle it out over the first week, with the top two from each group advancing to the last 32 knockout stage, before the tournament moves through a second round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a Sunday night final.

The biggest talking point heading into 2026 is the expansion from 32 to 48 players, the first change to the field size since the tournament's earliest years. That means more qualifiers, more BDO and WDF-style entrants alongside the usual PDC Tour Card holders, and more chances for an underdog to cause an upset in the group stage. Luke Littler will defend his title as world number one, but past winners like Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Phil Taylor, the tournament's most successful player with six titles, are proof of just how unpredictable this event can be.

Broadcast coverage in the UK comes via ITV4 and the ITVX streaming platform, making it one of the more accessible majors for fans who cannot make it to Wolverhampton in person, though nothing beats being in the arena for the live atmosphere.

Everything you need to know about WV Active Aldersley

WV Active Aldersley, also known as Aldersley Leisure Village, has hosted the Grand Slam of Darts almost every year since the event moved away from the Wolverhampton Civic Hall, making it as synonymous with the tournament as any venue in the sport. Its intimate setup keeps fans close to the oche throughout, and the venue's atmosphere during the group stages, when 48 players and their travelling supporters descend on Wolverhampton at once, is one of the best in darts.

The venue sits a short drive from Wolverhampton city centre and is well connected by both rail and road, making it a straightforward trip for fans travelling in from across the Midlands and beyond. With nine days of action and a packed schedule of sessions to choose from, WV Active Aldersley offers plenty of opportunities to catch the world's best players live, whatever your budget.