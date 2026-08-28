How to get Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Freiburg take on Borussia Moenchengladbach on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

SC Freiburg hold recent home dominance in this matchup, including a 2-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last home league encounter in February 2026. Historical meetings between these two sides have featured high-scoring clashes, making this fixture an intriguing matchup for football supporters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga kick-off?

Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach takes place at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 Sep 12, 2026 - 09:30 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach match on September 12, 2026 through the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

SC Freiburg Ticket Onlineshop: This is the primary and safest platform to buy face-value tickets directly from the host club.

Member Pre-Sale: SC Freiburg members usually get exclusive first access to tickets before remaining seats go on public sale.

Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out on the main ticket shop, check Freiburg's official secondary market integrated into their ticketing website, where season ticket holders resell their seats at face value.

2. Away Fan Allocation (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

BMG Ticketportal: If you want to sit in the away sector, tickets are sold directly through Borussia Mönchengladbach's official ticketing system to registered members or fan club accounts.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces (Use with caution)

Resale Platforms: Platforms like StubHub list third-party resales, though prices can be significantly higher than face value, and service fees apply.

How much do Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach are expected to fall into the following ranges:

Official General Admission (Face Value): Standing and standard seated tickets typically range from £15 to £60 (€18 to €70), depending on age category and stadium location (standing terraces vs. side-stand seating).

Secondary & Resale Marketplaces: Entry-level general seats on reseller sites such as StubHub start at around £35 to £50 , while average resale seats generally range between £50 and £120 depending on view and demand.

Hospitality Packages: Premium or VIP seats with food and lounge access start around £170 to £300+ per ticket.

Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Form

Freiburg have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last outing was a commanding 5-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf, and before that they beat Motherwell 3-1 away in Conference League qualification. The run also includes a 3-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace and back-to-back 2-0 results against Strasbourg. Across those five games, Freiburg scored 11 goals and conceded one, a sequence that points to a well-organised and clinical side.

Gladbach have also won all five of their recent fixtures without a single defeat. Their latest result was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over TSV Schott Mainz, following a 2-1 pre-season win over Aston Villa. Earlier in the summer, they beat Velbert 8-0 and Hansa Rostock 3-1. Polanski's team scored 19 goals across those five matches and conceded just three, making them one of the most prolific sides in pre-season form entering the Bundesliga.

Freiburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Freiburg won 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Freiburg hold the advantage with three wins to Gladbach's one, with one match ending in a goalless draw. Freiburg have been particularly strong in home fixtures in this run, winning both meetings at the Europa-Park Stadion, including a 3-1 victory in November 2024.