Forget the silverware: Gustav Isaksen is the real prize for Lazio

There’s always been something fascinating to me about raw wingers who still need polishing. Maybe it’s the fearlessness. The willingness to try anything. The mentality of becoming the main threat generator regardless of how many times things fail before they work.

Gustav Isaksen is one of those players I’ve had my eyes on for a while. The output is not always there yet, but his directness is something I deeply respect. When matches become difficult, you need players with personality, players willing to take responsibility instead of hiding inside structure. That’s probably why I’ve always had a soft spot for younger players. They still carry that fearlessness before football slowly coaches it out of them.

That doesn’t mean I advocate for chaos or players abandoning structure just to force actions repeatedly. I’m a huge believer in positional play. In fact, I think the idea that positional football killed expression is misunderstood. Good positional play creates the spaces for players to express themselves. For me, it was defensive structures and risk aversion that removed individuality from the game, not positional football itself. Now, football feels like it’s entering a new era again where expression is returning.

Isaksen represents that perfectly. A raw, fearless winger who consistently generates threat but still lacks the final layer of polish in his decision making and end product. The interesting part is that he’s already 25, which traditionally sounds late for this type of development, but modern careers are longer now and players can still reinvent themselves well into their peak years. With Maurizio Sarri in the dugout, there’s still room for Isaksen to refine those final details.

Let’s take a closer look at Gustav Isaksen’s profile.

Profiling Gustav Isaksen: Chaos With Purpose

Before diving deeper into Isaksen’s individual profile, it’s important to contextualize the type of winger he actually is.

Using my custom Direct Winger metric, which measures aggressive ball progression, attacking intent, dribble volume, and forward-oriented actions relative to team possession context, Isaksen ranks among Serie A’s most direct wide players this season.

Databall

That ranking is not accidental.

Watching Isaksen, his intent becomes obvious almost immediately. Every reception feels aggressive. His first instinct is rarely to recycle possession or slow the game down. Instead, he constantly looks to attack space, isolate defenders, and force defensive reactions through acceleration and direct running.

This is the type of winger profile I naturally gravitate toward. Players willing to destabilize structure instead of simply preserving it.

Modern football has become increasingly control-oriented, especially in possession systems where circulation and positional security dominate decision making. But even within those structures, teams still need players capable of injecting unpredictability and chaos when attacks stagnate. Isaksen provides that.

The Wyscout data reinforces this stylistically.

Compared to similar positional players, Isaksen ranks extremely highly in progressive runs, dribbles, attacking actions, touches inside the box, and offensive duel involvement.

Databall

What stands out most is the combination of volume and aggression. These are not passive carries in harmless areas. His actions consistently move Lazio toward dangerous zones and force opponents into emergency defending situations.

The percentile profile paints the picture of a winger constantly involved in progression and chance generation sequences. High dribble volume combined with elite progressive running numbers reflects a player who thrives when attacking unsettled defensive structures.

His profile also aligns closely with several high-tempo, transition-oriented wide players across Europe.

Databall

Some of the stylistic comparisons make a lot of sense. Pedro Neto, Kudus, Madueke, Soulé, and even Antony all share similarities in their willingness to carry the ball aggressively, attack defenders repeatedly, and generate threat through directness rather than pure combinational play.

Francisco Conceição appearing among the closest profiles is particularly interesting. Both players rely heavily on acceleration, repeated isolation attempts, and vertical intent to create danger.

What makes Isaksen intriguing, however, is that despite already being 25, he still feels unfinished as a player. The raw traits are evident. The explosiveness, bravery, volume of attacking actions, and willingness to take responsibility are already there.

The missing layer is refinement.

At times, the final decision can still lack precision. The end product does not always match the danger generated during the action itself. But that gap is exactly why his development under Maurizio Sarri becomes fascinating.

The challenge is not removing the chaos from Isaksen’s game. It is organizing it without killing the fearlessness that makes him special in the first place.

Where Isaksen Hurts Defenses

Directness alone means very little if it does not eventually translate into danger.

What makes Isaksen interesting is that his aggressive style is not limited to harmless ball carrying zones or isolated dribble attempts far from goal. His shot map and creation profile show a winger consistently involved in dangerous attacking sequences around the penalty area.

Databall

The first thing that immediately stands out is the concentration of actions inside and around the box. Isaksen constantly arrives in threatening areas, whether through shots, final passes, or involvement in Lazio’s attacking chains.

The volume itself is notable:

49 shots

17 key passes

33 shot-building sequences within 15 seconds

5.59 xG generated from open play involvement

That combination reflects a winger heavily involved in Lazio’s attacking ecosystem rather than a purely isolated touchline dribbler.

Another interesting detail is how many of his dangerous actions originate from the right half-space before attacking central areas. Instead of simply hugging the touchline and crossing endlessly, Isaksen frequently looks to penetrate inside and attack the spaces between full-back and center-back.

This aligns closely with the modern inverted winger profile, but unlike many possession-heavy wide players, his game still carries a level of unpredictability and vertical aggression.

The shot quality itself also tells a story.

While the overall goal output may not yet fully match the danger generated, the underlying locations suggest a player consistently finding high-value attacking positions. In many ways, this reinforces the idea that the final layer of refinement is execution rather than chance generation ability.

That distinction matters.

Generating danger repeatedly is often the hardest trait to teach. Finishing consistency and final decision making can improve with maturity, repetition, and tactical structure.

And that is why Isaksen remains such an intriguing player despite the imperfections still present in his game.

Conclusion

Football will always evolve tactically, structurally, and physically. Systems become more refined, pressing structures become more sophisticated, and positional organization continues to dominate elite football.

But no matter how advanced the game becomes, there will always be value in players capable of breaking structure through courage and unpredictability.

That is what Gustav Isaksen represents.

A winger who still plays with risk. A player willing to attack defenders repeatedly, accelerate attacks, and inject chaos into controlled games. The end product may still fluctuate, but the intent, bravery, and threat generation are already evident.















