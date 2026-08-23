How to buy Feyenoord 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Eredivisie news and more

As they are one of the Netherlands' 'Big Three' football clubs, it comes as no real surprise that Feyenoord have recorded top-3 finishes in the Eredivisie in each of the past five seasons.

However, despite encouraging recent performances and results, the Rotterdam-based club are desperate to get their hands on the league trophy once again, a feat they've only achieved twice in the 21st century (2017 & 2023).

Feyenoord claimed their first Eredivisie crown for 18 years in 2017 under the guidance of Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the former Dutch star defender returned to the De Kuip hotseat in the summer after a 7-year gap.

Are the Feyenoord fans set for a season to remember? You could join them by booking match tickets today. Let GOAL give you all the latest information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Feyenoord matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Feyenoord fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (2.30pm) Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag De Kuip (Rotterdam) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (4.30pm) NEC vs Feyenoord Goffertstadion (Nijmegen) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (4.45pm) PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord MAC³PARK stadium (Zwolle) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (2.15pm) Feyenoord vs Utrecht De Kuip (Rotterdam) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (6.45pm) Feyenoord vs AZ De Kuip (Rotterdam) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (8pm) Telstar vs Feyenoord BUKO stadium (Velsen-Zuid) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (2.30pm) PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) Tickets Sat, Oct 31 (4.30pm) Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard De Kuip (Rotterdam) Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (12.15pm) Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Abe Lenstra Stadion (Heerenveen) Tickets

How to buy Feyenoord tickets

You can buy official Feyenoord match tickets online, directly through the official club Ticketshop. You need to create a free 'My Feyenoord' account to complete a purchase.

If a home match sells out, the club also hosts an official resale marketplace directly within their ticket portal, ensuring all purchased tickets are completely verified and valid.

Tickets are not sold all at once; instead, they are released on a rolling basis throughout the season. General match tickets typically launch online 2-4 weeks prior to matchday.

Feyenoord employs a strict tiered priority system for its sales windows. Paid members of Het Legioen (the official fan club) and Kameraadjes (the junior club) receive exclusive access to the first two priority windows. If any tickets do remain after the member windows close, they then proceed to a general public sale.

In addition, fans can purchase Feyenoord match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Feyenoord tickets?

Official single-match tickets for Feyenoord matches at De Kuip generally range from €20-€85, but prices are heavily dependent on the opponent and the competition.

Standard Eredivisie matches will be fall towards the lower end of that price range, whilst high-profile encounters like De Klassieker (Feyenoord vs Ajax) or European games will be priced much higher.

Seating Sections at De Kuip

The stadium is split into four distinct main stands, divided between lower tiers (denoted by single letters, e.g., Vak S) and upper tiers (denoted by double letters, e.g., Vak SS):

Maastribune (West Stand): This serves as the main stand where the executive boxes, VIP areas, business seats, and player tunnel are located. The Maasgebouw (multi-purpose event space and office building) sits right behind this stand.

Olympiatribune (East Stand): Located directly opposite the Maastribune, this long side offers excellent sideline views. Central sections like Z2 and Z3 are highly desirable and premium-priced.

Gerard Meijertribune (North Stand): This stand behind the goal is famous for housing Feyenoord’s most passionate, vocal supporters, collectively known as Het Legioen.

Marathontribune (South Stand): Positioned behind the opposite goal, this stand traditionally references the historic marathon gates and typically houses both regular home fans and a section designated for away supporters.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about De Kuip

Stadion Feijenoord, universally known by its iconic nickname De Kuip ('The Tub'), is one of Europe’s most revered footballing venues. Located on the south bank of the river Meuse in Rotterdam, this 51,117-seater arena, has been the home of Feyenoord since 1937.

Known for its brilliant architecture, rich history, and arguably the most intimidating, raucous atmosphere in the Netherlands, De Kuip is a true cathedral to football culture.

Originally accommodating up to 64,000 spectators (and peaking near 69,000), a massive renovation in 1994 transformed De Kuip into an all-seater venue. Earlier this year, Feyenoord took full operational control by acquiring over 95% of the stadium's shares, cementing its future.

De Kuip is frequently called the home of Dutch football, as it has hosted a record 11 European club finals and nearly 150 Dutch national team matches.

Historic matches staged at Philips Stadion:

1974 UEFA Cup Final (second leg): De Kuip witnessed Feyenoord lift the UEFA Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur, cementing the peak of the club's golden era.

Euro 2000 Final: The legendary Euro 2000 tournament culminated at De Kuip, where David Trezeguet scored a dramatic golden goal to secure the championship for France against Italy.

2002 UEFA Cup Final: In one of the greatest nights in the stadium’s history, Feyenoord played the final on their own pitch, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to claim European glory.

A Legendary Concert Hub: Beyond sports, De Kuip became a historic music venue starting with Bob Dylan in 1978. It hosted iconic stadium tours for Michael Jackson, U2, Madonna, and David Bowie. However, due to residential laws and noise pollution regulations, the city halted major concerts at De Kuip after mid-2025.

Feyenoord records and statistics

Feyenoord is one of the most successful and historic clubs in Dutch football, distinguished globally as the first Dutch team to ever win the European Cup.

Founded in 1908 in a working-class neighborhood of Rotterdam, the club forms part of the traditional 'Big Three' of the Eredivisie alongside rivals Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Eredivisie (Dutch Championship) : 16 Titles

KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) : 14 Titles

UEFA Champions League / European Cup : 1 Title (1970)

UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup : 2 Titles (1974 & 2002)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Coen Moulijn (523), Wim Jansen (507)

Most Goals: Cor van der Gijp (177), Ove Kindvall (147)

Continuous Top-Flight Presence

Feyenoord has played continuously in the Dutch top tier since gaining promotion in 1921, longer than any other club in the country. They have never been relegated from the Eredivisie.

The No.12 Jersey

Feyenoord never assigns the number 12 jersey to any player. It is permanently retired and dedicated entirely to Het Legioen (The Legion) - the club’s famously fierce and loyal fanbase, acting as their '12th man'.

The Ultimate Cruyff Turn

In 1983, Ajax & Dutch icon Johan Cruyff was furious with Ajax management over contract negotiations. To exact revenge, he signed for bitter rivals Feyenoord for his final professional season, leading the Rotterdam side to a phenomenal domestic league-and-cup double in 1984.



