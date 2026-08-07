How to buy Eredivisie 2026/27 tickets: Average ticket prices, Ajax, Feyenoord & more

Tickets to the Eredivisie have explosive demand to watch teams like Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord alongside rising powerhouses like AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente.

Despite sellout crowds regularly packing out turnstiles at iconic venues like the Johan Cruijff ArenA, De Kuip, and the Philips Stadion, tickets are napped up by savvy game-goers, international groundhoppers, and football fans who know where to look.

Let GOAL give you all the vital Eredivisie ticket information you need to know for the 2026/27 season, including pricing, release schedules, and Dutch Clubcard requirements.

Upcoming Eredivisie 2026/27 fixtures & tickets

How to buy Eredivisie 2026/27 tickets?

Multiple ticketing pathways exist for securing seats at Dutch stadiums, depending on match profile, security tier, and your planning window:

Official Club Ticket Portals: Purchasing directly via official club ticketing shops (e.g., ajax.nl, feyenoord.nl, psv.nl) is the primary route for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 2 to 4 weeks prior to kick-off.

Dutch Clubcard (Club Card) System: In the Netherlands, high-risk or high-demand fixtures (like De Klassieker or local derbies) require a verified Dutch Clubcard or official club membership. Overseas visitors can register for digital club memberships (e.g., Ajax Club Card or PSV Supporters Club) to unlock buying permissions for non-restricted games.

Official Resale Platforms: Most top Eredivisie clubs run official ticket resale marketplaces on their websites, allowing season ticket holders to re-sell their seats safely to verified fans at face value when sold out.

Secondary Resale Platform: If official drops sell out or if you lack a Clubcard for marquee matches, secondary ticket marketplaces provide verified digital ticket resale options for international travelers. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the site you're buying from.

How much are Eredivisie 2026/27 tickets?

Buying directly through Dutch clubs on a single-match basis offers some of the most competitive pricing among top-tier European leagues:

Direct Face-Value Rates: Single-match adult tickets generally range from €20 to €85 , depending on the club, stadium tier, and opponent category. Lower-profile league games at grounds like AFAS Stadion or Euroborg start on the cheaper end, while matches featuring the "Big Three" sit at the higher end.

Stand Locations: The most affordable seats (and safe-standing terraces) are situated behind the goals in the shortside stands (Korte Zijde). Central longside seating (Lange Zijde) commands premium face-value pricing.

Secondary Resale Rates: On secondary platforms like StubHub, entry-level tickets for standard Eredivisie matches start from around €30 to €45, whereas high-voltage rivalries such as De Klassieker or De Topper command market-driven rates depending on league standings.

Concession Categories: Most Dutch clubs offer discounted ticket tiers for youth supporters (under-12 and under-18) as well as family enclosure packages for domestic fixtures.

When did the Eredivisie start?

Founded in 1956, the Eredivisie stands as one of European football’s most vibrant top-flight competitions, celebrating 70 years of professional Dutch football during the 2026/27 season.

Celebrated worldwide for its commitment to Total Football, prolific academy talent, and attacking style, the Dutch league offers an unmissable matchday atmosphere.

From the roaring 55,000-capacity Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam and the cauldron of Rotterdam’s De Kuip (Feyenoord Stadium) to the intimate, hostile grounds of FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste or Go Ahead Eagles' De Adelaarshorst, Dutch fan culture is built on deep community passion, tifo displays, and non-stop vocal support.