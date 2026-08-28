How to get Elversberg vs Bayern Munich tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elversberg take on Bayern Munich on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde in Spiesen-Elversberg.

This fixture represents a rare top-flight clash between underdog SV Elversberg and 33-time German champion Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich comes into the contest with peak momentum after defeating Borussia Dortmund 2–1 to claim the German Super Cup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 Sep 13, 2026 - 11:30 Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich Bundesliga match at the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde, your best options depend on whether you are looking for home-end seats, away-fan section tickets, or secondary market availability:

SV Elversberg Official Ticket Shop (Home Fans): Since Elversberg is hosting the match, primary ticket releases are sold directly through the official SV Elversberg Online Ticketshop. Tickets can also be purchased via their official phone hotline or directly at the fan shop at the stadium.

SV Elversberg "Club Sale" (Official Resale): If regular home tickets sell out quickly, check the official SV Elversberg secondary ticket marketplace ("Club Sale"), where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.

FC Bayern Munich Official Ticket Exchange / Zweitmarkt (Away Fans): If you are supporting Bayern Munich, ticket allocations for away matches are distributed via the official FC Bayern Ticket Portal. Member requests open early in the season, but remaining away tickets or resales are periodically listed on Bayern’s official "Zweitmarkt" resale platform for club members.

Secondary Market Platforms: If primary channels are completely sold out, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub frequently list resale tickets from individual sellers, though prices are often inflated above face value.

How much do Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Elversberg vs Bayern Munich match vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or buy secondary market resale tickets:

Official Face-Value Tickets (Primary Sales):

Standing Area: Approximately £13 to £22 (€15 to €25) Seated Tickets: Approximately £30 to £60 (€35 to €70) Away Fan Section (FC Bayern Allocation): Typically ranges around £15 to £45 (€18 to €50), strictly controlled by FC Bayern member allocations.

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms:

Because the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde has a limited capacity and Bayern Munich is a high-demand opponent, secondary market such as StubHub fluctuate based on market demand. Resale tickets generally start from roughly £730 to £980+ (€850 to €1,150+) for entry-level seats, with premium and longside seating often listed significantly higher.



Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Form

Elversberg arrive with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal on August 22. They also beat Lorient 4-1 and Strasbourg 5-2 in pre-season, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Across those five matches, Elversberg scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Bayern Munich's last five matches produced five wins from five. The most recent was the 2-1 Supercup victory over Borussia Dortmund on August 22. They also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 and FC Heidenheim 4-2 in pre-season preparation. Bayern scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded five, with no clean sheets but maximum points in every fixture.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Elversberg and Bayern Munich is available for the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs at this level, and further historical context will be added when data becomes available.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Standings

In the Bundesliga, Elversberg currently sit seventh while Bayern Munich are placed third in the early-season table.