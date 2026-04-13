Cristian Romero receives a devastating injury diagnosis after Brobbey’s push

Cristian Romero has been diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament tear, sustained during Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. The centre-back was hurt after a robust push from Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute when, after being pushed by Brobbey, Romero collided with his own goalkeeper, Antonín Kinský, and immediately grasped his knee in pain. The defender left the pitch visibly shaken.

Subsequent scans confirmed a tear in his medial collateral ligament, an injury that typically sidelines players for six to eight weeks. As a result, he is unlikely to feature for Spurs again this season.

However, the 27-year-old Argentine could still be fit for the World Cup, which begins on 11 June. Tottenham must now navigate the run-in without their centre-back.

Currently 18th in the Premier League, Spurs have six games left to avoid relegation, starting with a crucial trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Sunderland won 1-0 thanks to an own goal, with Nordi Mukiele’s shot deflected by Micky van de Ven. It was De Zerbi’s first game in charge, but it ended in frustration as the club stays in the relegation zone.

After the match, Brobbey posted photos of the game on social media, sparking a flood of reactions. Alongside messages of support, hundreds of hateful and racist comments appeared, particularly from Argentina. Sunderland subsequently reported the matter to the police, social media platforms and the Premier League.