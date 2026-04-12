Despite Kylian Mbappé’s lofty reputation at Real Madrid and worldwide, his La Liga statistics this season trail those of a Barcelona striker.

Opta data show that Spanish forward Ferran Torres has outscored the Frenchman (excluding penalties) this La Liga campaign:

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Ferran Torres

Goals (non-penalty): 14

Goals per minute: one every 118 minutes

Conversion rate: 16.6%

Kylian Mbappé

Goals (NPG): 15

Minutes per goal: One every 148 minutes

Conversion Rate: 13.7%