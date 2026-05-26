Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a Brazilian server and stream World Cup matches live on free-to-air channels and streaming platforms like TV Globo, SporTV and CazeTV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Brazil?

In Brazil, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared among major traditional television networks and digital platforms.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: