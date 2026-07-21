Beating Leipzig to it... A Spanish club announces Al-Nassr's first summer signing

A Spanish club has revealed the first signing of Al Nassr's upcoming summer transfer window, before the Saudi club itself announced it.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" quoted Hector Martin, the media officer at Real Mallorca, who announced the move of the club's Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa to Al Nassr.

Martin said: "The deal has been finalised between Mallorca and Al Nassr, and a final agreement has been reached between them regarding the transfer of Samu Costa, after the Saudi club surpassed an offer from Germany's Leipzig and other European offers."

Fellow Saudi newspaper "Okaz" revealed earlier that Al Nassr have agreed to sign the Portuguese midfielder for 9 million euros, a modest sum to be paid in two instalments.

Costa will therefore become Al Nassr's first signing of the summer window. Financial troubles had stopped them from landing anyone until now.

The midfielder boasts a distinguished career, most of it spent in Spain. He played for Almeria between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Mallorca, where he remains to this day.

On the international stage, Costa began his Portugal journey alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2024, though he has featured in just 7 matches.

Portugal called the 25-year-old up for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but he managed only a single appearance. He came off the bench for 20 minutes in the goalless draw with Colombia in the third round of the group stage.