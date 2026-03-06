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Al-Nassr v Al-Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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How to buy Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

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All you need to know about securing seats to see The Pearls in action this season

The Saudi soccer spotlight tends to shine for the majority of time on the big-4 (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli), but to fully experience and appreciate what the biggest league in Asia has to offer, it's worth checking out all the Saudi Pro League clubs.

One club that continues to punch above its weight is Al-Khaleej, who hail from the Eastern Province city of Saihat, although they play their home games at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in the neighbouring city of Dammam.

Let GOAL guide you through how you can see 'Al-Danah' (The Pearls), with all the ticket information, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

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When is Al-Khaleej playing?

Date and TimeFixtureCompetitionTickets
Aug 15, 2026 - 12:15Al-Taawoun vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 18, 2026 - 12:05Al Akhdoud vs Al KhaleejKing CupTickets
Aug 22, 2026 - 14:00Al Khaleej vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 25, 2026 - 12:05Abha vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 28, 2026 - 14:00Al Khaleej vs Al HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 3, 2026 - 12:30Neom SC vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 7, 2026 - 11:30Al Khaleej vs Al RiyadhSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 10, 2026 - 14:00Al Khaleej vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 17, 2026 - 14:00Al-Ettifaq vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 9, 2026 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al-FayhaSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 15, 2026 - 13:00Al Fateh vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 22, 2026 - 13:00Al Ahli vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 29, 2026 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al HazemSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 5, 2026 - 12:00Al Kholood vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 20, 2026 - 12:00Al Khaleej vs Al IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 26, 2026 - 12:00Al-Faisaly vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 3, 2026 - 12:00Al Khaleej vs Al DiriyahSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 10, 2026 - 12:00Al Qadsiah vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 14, 2026 - 12:00Al Khaleej vs Al-TaawounSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 11, 2027 - 15:00Al Shabab vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 18, 2027 - 15:00Al Khaleej vs AbhaSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 25, 2027 - 15:00Al Hilal vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 11, 2027 - 14:00Al Khaleej vs Neom SCSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 18, 2027 - 15:00Al Riyadh vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 2, 2027 - 13:00Al Nassr vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 8, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 15, 2027 - 13:00Al-Fayha vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 18, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al FatehSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 22, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al AhliSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 29, 2027 - 13:00Al Hazem vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 6, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al KholoodSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 12, 2027 - 13:00Al Ittihad vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 20, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al-FaisalySaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 24, 2027 - 13:00Al Diriyah vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 28, 2027 - 13:00Al Khaleej vs Al QadsiahSaudi Pro LeagueTickets

Al-Khaleej's 2026/27 season runs from August 15 to May 28, with a mid-season break between December and February to accommodate Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Kick-off times are subject to change closer to matchday for broadcast reasons.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK

How to buy Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets

To purchase Al-Khaleej match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged over three days, with most running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as when Al-Khaleej play Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, or when they face local rivals like Al-Qadsiah or Al-Ettifaq, it's advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to secure seats at Al-Khaleej matches, those looking to attend an encounter may wish to consider secondary platforms such as Ticombo for tickets.

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How much are Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets?

Al-Khaleej ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand.

Premium seating options command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR25 to SAR500 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary sites such as Ticombo offer a reliable alternative if official channels are sold out.

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What to expect from Al-Khaleej in 2026/27?

Al-Khaleej have spent several spells in the Saudi Pro League, although they've been ever-present in the top flight since gaining promotion at the end of the 2021/22 Saudi First Division League campaign.

Despite being more renowned as a successful handball club historically, Al-Khaleej continued their longest consecutive run in Saudi Arabia's premier football division last season, finishing 8th under Georgios Donis, their best sustained spell in the top flight. One of their standout results of recent years came in December 2025, when they came from 3-0 down to draw 3-2 with defending champions Al-Hilal, extending an incredible late-season comeback that briefly threatened Al-Hilal's remarkable unbeaten run.

The majority of the global football stars who have flocked to Saudi Arabia over recent seasons have tended to head to the more established, successful sides. However, Al-Khaleej has imported some gems of its own. Norway's Joshua King finished last season as the club's outright top scorer with 20 goals, while Greece's Konstantinos Fortounis and fellow countryman Georgios Masouras both remain important creative and attacking outlets heading into the new campaign.

It's no surprise that Al-Khaleej has built up a strong Greek contingent, with Georgios Donis having held the managerial reins since the summer of 2025. Donis, who during the 1990s famously became the first-ever Greek player to feature in the English Premier League, continues to build on the solid foundations laid during his opening season at the Saihat-based club.

History of the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is a multipurpose sports facility located in the Persian Gulf coastal city of Dammam, which is the fifth largest city in Saudi Arabia. It's been the home ground of Saudi football clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadsiah since opening in 1973, although Al-Ettifaq moved out in 2023 following the construction of their new stadium (EGO Stadium). Al-Khaleej and Al-Qadsiah both continue to use the stadium for their home games. The stadium's capacity is 26,000.

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is surrounded by an array of facilities and amenities, including an alternate training pitch, a track for athletics competitions, a VIP building and its annexes, a mosque, as well as gardens, outdoor spaces, and parking lots.

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