How to buy Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi soccer spotlight tends to shine for the majority of time on the big-4 (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli), but to fully experience and appreciate what the biggest league in Asia has to offer, it's worth checking out all the Saudi Pro League clubs.

One club that continues to punch above its weight is Al-Khaleej, who hail from the Eastern Province city of Saihat, although they play their home games at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in the neighbouring city of Dammam.

Let GOAL guide you through how you can see 'Al-Danah' (The Pearls), with all the ticket information, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is Al-Khaleej playing?

Date and Time Fixture Competition Tickets Aug 15, 2026 - 12:15 Al-Taawoun vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 18, 2026 - 12:05 Al Akhdoud vs Al Khaleej King Cup Tickets Aug 22, 2026 - 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 25, 2026 - 12:05 Abha vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 28, 2026 - 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 3, 2026 - 12:30 Neom SC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 7, 2026 - 11:30 Al Khaleej vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 10, 2026 - 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 17, 2026 - 14:00 Al-Ettifaq vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 9, 2026 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 15, 2026 - 13:00 Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 22, 2026 - 13:00 Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 29, 2026 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 5, 2026 - 12:00 Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 20, 2026 - 12:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 26, 2026 - 12:00 Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 3, 2026 - 12:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 10, 2026 - 12:00 Al Qadsiah vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 14, 2026 - 12:00 Al Khaleej vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 11, 2027 - 15:00 Al Shabab vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Khaleej vs Abha Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 25, 2027 - 15:00 Al Hilal vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 11, 2027 - 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 2, 2027 - 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 8, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 15, 2027 - 13:00 Al-Fayha vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 18, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 22, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 29, 2027 - 13:00 Al Hazem vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets May 6, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League Tickets May 12, 2027 - 13:00 Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets May 20, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League Tickets May 24, 2027 - 13:00 Al Diriyah vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets May 28, 2027 - 13:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League Tickets

Al-Khaleej's 2026/27 season runs from August 15 to May 28, with a mid-season break between December and February to accommodate Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Kick-off times are subject to change closer to matchday for broadcast reasons.

How to buy Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets

To purchase Al-Khaleej match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged over three days, with most running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as when Al-Khaleej play Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, or when they face local rivals like Al-Qadsiah or Al-Ettifaq, it's advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to secure seats at Al-Khaleej matches, those looking to attend an encounter may wish to consider secondary platforms such as Ticombo for tickets.

How much are Al-Khaleej 2026/27 tickets?

Al-Khaleej ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand.

Premium seating options command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR25 to SAR500 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary sites such as Ticombo offer a reliable alternative if official channels are sold out.

What to expect from Al-Khaleej in 2026/27?

Al-Khaleej have spent several spells in the Saudi Pro League, although they've been ever-present in the top flight since gaining promotion at the end of the 2021/22 Saudi First Division League campaign.

Despite being more renowned as a successful handball club historically, Al-Khaleej continued their longest consecutive run in Saudi Arabia's premier football division last season, finishing 8th under Georgios Donis, their best sustained spell in the top flight. One of their standout results of recent years came in December 2025, when they came from 3-0 down to draw 3-2 with defending champions Al-Hilal, extending an incredible late-season comeback that briefly threatened Al-Hilal's remarkable unbeaten run.

The majority of the global football stars who have flocked to Saudi Arabia over recent seasons have tended to head to the more established, successful sides. However, Al-Khaleej has imported some gems of its own. Norway's Joshua King finished last season as the club's outright top scorer with 20 goals, while Greece's Konstantinos Fortounis and fellow countryman Georgios Masouras both remain important creative and attacking outlets heading into the new campaign.

It's no surprise that Al-Khaleej has built up a strong Greek contingent, with Georgios Donis having held the managerial reins since the summer of 2025. Donis, who during the 1990s famously became the first-ever Greek player to feature in the English Premier League, continues to build on the solid foundations laid during his opening season at the Saihat-based club.

History of the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is a multipurpose sports facility located in the Persian Gulf coastal city of Dammam, which is the fifth largest city in Saudi Arabia. It's been the home ground of Saudi football clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadsiah since opening in 1973, although Al-Ettifaq moved out in 2023 following the construction of their new stadium (EGO Stadium). Al-Khaleej and Al-Qadsiah both continue to use the stadium for their home games. The stadium's capacity is 26,000.

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is surrounded by an array of facilities and amenities, including an alternate training pitch, a track for athletics competitions, a VIP building and its annexes, a mosque, as well as gardens, outdoor spaces, and parking lots.