⒞Getty Images
'First and last time' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to quit punditry as he thanks Thierry Henry & Alexi Lalas after World Cup final
Ibrahimovic bids farewell after World Cup coverage
Ibrahimovic appeared to announce the end of his TV punditry career after the World Cup final, bringing the curtain down on his time with Fox Sports. The former Sweden international worked throughout the tournament alongside former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry, ex-USMNT defender Alexi Lalas, and host Rebecca Lowe.
The retired striker quickly became a popular figure thanks to his direct opinions and humorous exchanges with his fellow panellists. Despite the positive reception, Ibrahimovic suggested his first experience in the studio would also be his last.
- Getty
Ibrahimovic thanks his colleagues
As Fox Sports wrapped up its World Cup final coverage, Ibrahimovic took the opportunity to thank the colleagues he had worked alongside during the tournament.
"I have been talking a lot for the last one-and-a-half months but these will be my last words," he said during the closing moments of the broadcast. "Alexi, thank you. Thierry, thank you. Rebecca, thank you.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to share this studio with you guys - you've made it very easy for me. I also want to thank Fox, America and all the people you don't see."
The 44-year-old then appeared to confirm he had no plans to continue his career as a television pundit, adding: "I hope that America enjoyed it as much as me. This is my farewell to the studio. This was the first and last time for me. So, take care, everybody."
A memorable debut in the studio
Ibrahimovic formed part of a well-received Fox Sports panel alongside Henry, Lalas, and Lowe throughout the World Cup. Their contrasting viewpoints regularly produced lively discussions, with Henry and Lalas involved in several memorable debates during the tournament.
His comments will come as a surprise given speculation that broadcasting could become a long-term role following his retirement from professional football in 2023. Instead, the former AC Milan, PSG, and Barcelona striker indicated he is ready to step away after just one major tournament.
- Getty
Will Ibrahimovic return to television?
Whether Ibrahimovic's farewell marks a permanent departure from broadcasting remains to be seen. Although he described the World Cup final as his goodbye to the studio, it is unclear if he has ruled out future television work altogether. For now, the former striker bows out after earning praise for his chemistry with Henry, Lalas, and Lowe, leaving a lasting impression during his first spell as a pundit.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting