'Dream come true' - Zinedine Zidane FINALLY named new France manager as Real Madrid icon replaces Didier Deschamps on four-year contract

Taking charge of the French national team has long been viewed as the ultimate goal for Zidane. Following his incredibly successful stints at club level, the legendary midfielder openly expressed his desire to lead his country.

"I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French National Team. It is therefore a joy and, of course, a great source of pride to become the manager of this French National Team," Zidane said on the official FFF website.

"It is also a responsibility. I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and to acknowledge the fourteen years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French National Team."

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "There is a great team here, and I am happy to be able to build on this continuity. It is a dream come true. I can tell you that I received offers to manage clubs, but I turned them all down for the French national team. It was the only thing I wanted to do after my time at Real Madrid. I knew the French national team when I was a kid, and I went through every stage until reaching the senior team. Today, becoming its manager represents the pinnacle. I will give everything to keep France at the top."