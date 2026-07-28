AFP
'Dream come true' - Zinedine Zidane FINALLY named new France manager as Real Madrid icon replaces Didier Deschamps on four-year contract
A New Era Begins
Zidane has finally been confirmed as the new manager of the France national team. The Real Madrid legend takes over from Deschamps, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract to lead Les Bleus into a highly anticipated new era. French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo officially presented the 1998 World Cup winner during a grand press conference at the organisation's headquarters in Paris.
- AFP
Realising a lifelong managerial dream
Taking charge of the French national team has long been viewed as the ultimate goal for Zidane. Following his incredibly successful stints at club level, the legendary midfielder openly expressed his desire to lead his country.
"I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French National Team. It is therefore a joy and, of course, a great source of pride to become the manager of this French National Team," Zidane said on the official FFF website.
"It is also a responsibility. I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and to acknowledge the fourteen years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French National Team."
Speaking at a press conference, he said: "There is a great team here, and I am happy to be able to build on this continuity. It is a dream come true. I can tell you that I received offers to manage clubs, but I turned them all down for the French national team. It was the only thing I wanted to do after my time at Real Madrid. I knew the French national team when I was a kid, and I went through every stage until reaching the senior team. Today, becoming its manager represents the pinnacle. I will give everything to keep France at the top."
Bringing a legendary pedigree
Zidane's appointment pairs one of the greatest players in French history with an incredibly talented squad. FFF president Diallo highlighted this perfect match, describing the new manager as one of the most respected and successful coaches of his generation.
"The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the French National Team is a source of immense pride for the French Football Federation," he admitted. "It marks the meeting of a legend of Les Bleus’ history, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions."
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Hitting the ground running
Zidane will officially begin his new role on August 1 and is expected to finalise his backroom staff by early September. He has little time to settle before his first competitive fixtures arrive. His debut campaign will be the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, which kicks off in September. From there, the focus quickly shifts to securing qualification for Euro 2028. Ultimately, Zidane's overarching mandate is to prepare his star-studded squad for the 2030 World Cup.
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