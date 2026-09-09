Branislav Racko
'We're going to suffer!' - Yaya Toure demands courage and passion from Slovan Bratislava ahead of PSG test
Slovakian champions visit Paris
Bratislava face a daunting task as they travel to take on defending champions PSG at the Parc des Princes in Wednesday evening's league-phase opener. The Slovakian outfit secured their place in the main tournament following a gruelling qualifying campaign, seeing off Iberia Tbilisi, Mjallby, and Celje. The occasion also marks a historic milestone for Toure, who becomes the first African manager to take charge of a team in the Champions League.
- Branislav Racko
Coach demands fearless display
The Ivorian tactician insisted his players must show no fear against the hosts' star-studded lineup as they look to prove their credentials on Europe's biggest stage.
Rallied by the challenge awaiting them in the French capital, Toure told reporters: "We're playing against one of the best teams in Europe, with [Ousmane] Dembele, [Desire] Doue and the others, but I don't want them to be afraid. They may be passed once, twice or three times, but they have to hang in there. After the match, I'll ask them what they learnt and what they did well."
Fully aware of the immense pressure his side will encounter, the 43-year-old added: "We have to give them a hard time. We have to be courageous, determined, passionate. We're going to make mistakes, we're going to suffer, but I look forward to seeing how my team will perform."
Toure relishes Enrique battle
Toure also reserved high praise for opposite number Luis Enrique, highlighting the Spaniard's remarkable achievement in guiding PSG to back-to-back continental crowns. Expressing his admiration for the experienced tactician, the former Barcelona midfielder said: "He's one of the best coaches in the world, playing against his team is a pleasure. We're going to try to put on a good show and we have a lot of respect."
- Branislav Racko
Crucial rebound awaits both
A stern test awaits Bratislava, who must quickly regroup following back-to-back domestic league defeats that have left them fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, PSG are targeting a commanding display to restore confidence after a sluggish start to the campaign saw them slip to 13th in Ligue 1. The demanding trip to Paris will serve as a vital gauge of character for Toure's men before resuming their domestic Super Liga duties.
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