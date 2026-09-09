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How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is expected to name Matvei Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes forming the back line. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves are projected in midfield, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava are expected to line up with Dominik Takac in goal, backed by a back four of Sandro Cruz, Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, and Cesar Blackman. Rahim Ibrahim, Suleiman Camara, and Peter Pokorny are projected in midfield, with Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

PSG head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, extending a difficult domestic sequence. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes and lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup. Their only win came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda in the Slovak top flight. They did secure Champions League qualification by winning 2-1 away at NK Celje, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter was a 1-0 win for PSG at the Parc des Princes on November 3, 2011, while the first meeting in Bratislava on October 20, 2011 ended 0-0. PSG hold the superior record across both meetings, with one win and one draw.

Standings

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase ranked seventh in the overall standings, with the table yet to reflect any results from the opening round of fixtures.