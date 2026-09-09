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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

TNT Sports / Max

max.com

Mexico

TNT Sports / HBO Max

max.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Vietnam

FPT Play

fptplay.vn

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Italy

Sky Italia

sky.it

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Argentina

Fox Sports / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Canal+ Polska

canalplus.com/pl

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Slovakia

Voyo / Nova Sport

voyo.markiza.sk

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Probable lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
4-2-3-1
M. SafonovM. SafonovMarquinhosMarquinhosA. HakimiA. HakimiW. PachoW. PachoN. MendesN. MendesVitinhaVitinhaF. RuizF. RuizJ. NevesJ. NevesO. DembeleO. DembeleD. DoueD. DoueK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaD. TakacD. TakacS. CruzS. CruzK. BajricK. BajricS. MarkovicS. MarkovicC. BlackmanC. BlackmanR. IbrahimR. IbrahimS. CamaraS. CamaraP. PokornyP. PokornyC. MartinezC. MartinezT. BarseghyanT. BarseghyanA. SporarA. Sporar
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Slovan Bratislava

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • Y. Toure

Luis Enrique is expected to name Matvei Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes forming the back line. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves are projected in midfield, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava are expected to line up with Dominik Takac in goal, backed by a back four of Sandro Cruz, Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, and Cesar Blackman. Rahim Ibrahim, Suleiman Camara, and Peter Pokorny are projected in midfield, with Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

AVL
W2-1
RCL
L1-0
REN
D2-2
LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SLB

SLB - Form

CEL
D1-1
FCK
W1-2
CEL
W1-2
ZEM
L1-2
DST
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PSG head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, extending a difficult domestic sequence. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes and lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup. Their only win came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda in the Slovak top flight. They did secure Champions League qualification by winning 2-1 away at NK Celje, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawSlovan Bratislava
1
1
0
Europa League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
0
FT
Europa League
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter was a 1-0 win for PSG at the Parc des Princes on November 3, 2011, while the first meeting in Bratislava on October 20, 2011 ended 0-0. PSG hold the superior record across both meetings, with one win and one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase ranked seventh in the overall standings, with the table yet to reflect any results from the opening round of fixtures.

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