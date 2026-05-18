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Liverpool target Yan Diomande confirms he will stay at RB Leipzig after award-winning debut season
Champions League key to Leipzig stay
Despite heavy interest from the Premier League, Diomande has made it clear that his immediate future remains at the Red Bull Arena. The Ivorian winger, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football, pointed to his long-term contract, which runs until 2030, as a key reason for his commitment to the club.
Liverpool had reportedly identified the youngster as a long-term attacking prospect, but Diomande is motivated by the opportunity to continue competing in the Champions League with the German side. Asked if he will still be at Leipzig next season, the 19-year-old told Kicker: "Yes," adding: "I'm not thinking about that at the moment. I'm under contract in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. But nobody knows what will happen after that. Everyone has ambitions, including me. My dream is to play at the highest level possible."
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Record-breaking rookie season rewarded
The confirmation of his stay comes on the heels of major individual recognition. Diomande wins Rookie of the Season honours for the 2025/26 campaign, an award that highlights his incredible impact on the German top flight. He beat out stiff competition from Hamburg defender Luka Vuskovic and Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza to claim the prestigious trophy.
His Bundesliga statistics tell the story of a player who has adapted to professional football with remarkable ease. With more goals (12) and assists (eight) combined than any other Leipzig player except Christoph Baumgartner, Diomande has become the heartbeat of his team's attack. His ability to win 55 percent of his duels further demonstrates that he possesses the physical attributes to match his technical flair.
High praise from manager Ole Werner
Leipzig head coach Ole Werner has not been shy about praising his star pupil throughout the year. The manager has frequently highlighted the youngster's work ethic and versatility as key reasons for his seamless integration into the starting line-up. Werner's ability to maximise Diomande's talent has been a central theme of Leipzig's season, and the coach remains a big factor in the player’s desire to stay.
“The manner in which he keeps the opposition on their toes, tracks back and runs at players – it’s a pretty complete package,” Leipzig boss Ole Werner said earlier this season. “He’s a top character, a good lad and an extraordinary talent.”
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Diomande’s stunning rise
When Diomande arrived at RB Leipzig last summer, he signed a five-year contract that ties him to the Bundesliga club until 2030. His rapid development has not only established him as one of Leipzig’s brightest talents but also made him a recognised name on the global stage, with no player worldwide recording a greater market value increase since last summer.