AFP
Yan Diomande closing in on €125m Real Madrid transfer as RB Leipzig star bade farewell to his team-mates at pre-season camp
Real land their man in record-breaking deal
The long-running transfer saga involving Diomande and Madrid has finally reached its conclusion. According to Bild, the Ivorian superstar was spotted leaving RB Leipzig's training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, on Thursday morning, signaling that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is now imminent. The departure occurred just 24 hours after the player had initially arrived at the camp following a recovery from illness, highlighting the rapid nature of the final negotiations. Diomande was seen being driven away in a black Mercedes-Vito, heading directly for the airport to catch a flight to Spain where his new chapter begins.
Leipzig are set to receive a guaranteed fee of €125 million for their prized asset, a figure that represents a significant profit on the youngster. However, the total cost of the operation could eventually reach €140 million when performance-related bonuses are included.
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Emotional farewell at Leipzig training camp
Before his departure, the winger made one last visit to the training ground at the Gut Brandlhof hotel. Although he arrived on a bicycle ready for a session at the fitness tent, he was quickly summoned back as the final green light for his transfer arrived. Before leaving, he shared brief but heartfelt goodbyes with his teammates, including Christoph Baumgartner and Benjamin Henrichs, who have seen his rapid rise firsthand over the past twelve months.
The move comes as a blow to new Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis, who had hoped to build his tactical system around the reigning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season. The Ivorian had been instrumental in securing the club's return to the UEFA Champions League, delivering an impressive return of 12 goals and eight assists in 33 league appearances last term.
Terms agreed for long-term Madrid future
Once Diomande arrives in the Spanish capital, he will undergo a comprehensive medical examination before putting pen to paper on his new contract. The terms of the deal are understood to run until June 2031, tying the 19-year-old to the club for the next seven seasons.
The Ivorian international’s arrival ends a period of intense speculation that had dominated the summer headlines. While Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schafer had previously attempted to cool the rumors, the financial might of the reigning European champions eventually proved too difficult to resist.
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A new era for Los Blancos
Diomande’s signing is a clear statement of intent from Madrid as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. His integration into the squad will be the primary focus for Jose Mourinho during the remainder of the pre-season, as he looks to blend Diomande's explosive pace with the creative talents already present in the Madrid midfield.
For Leipzig, the focus now shifts to how they will reinvest the massive windfall from this sale. With the DFB Cup first-round trip to Eintracht Trier on August 22 fast approaching, Demichelis will need to find a way to replace Diomande’s output quickly.
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