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'That’s simply not the case' - RB Leipzig director hits back at 'Here we go' claims over Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid
Leipzig chief slams 'here we go' claims
The race to sign Diomande has taken a dramatic turn as Schafer publicly refuted claims that a transfer agreement with Madrid is already in place. The 19-year-old winger has been the subject of intense speculation over the last week, with several reports suggesting that Florentino Perez and the Madrid board had finally made the breakthrough in negotiations for the highly-rated Ivorian starlet.
Speaking to Sky Germany, the Leipzig executive took particular aim at the nature of modern transfer reporting, specifically referencing the catchphrases used by social media journalists. Schafer was adamant that the public perception of the deal does not match the reality behind closed doors at the Red Bull Arena. “It’s clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the ‘here we go.’ That’s simply not the case,” Schafer stated firmly.
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Negotiations remain in the balance
The transfer saga has seen a direct conflict between high-profile journalists Fabrizio Romano, insisting for over a week that the operation has been agreed upon. Romano even gave the deal his famous ‘here we go’ seal of approval, suggesting a total package worth €132 million was set. This figure reportedly consists of a €122m fixed fee alongside an additional €10m in performance-related variables.
When asked for a specific update on how far the discussions have progressed, Schafer was quick to point out that the administrative finish line is not yet in sight. He noted that while there may be dialogue between the two European giants, the German side has not given the final green light required to sanction the move. “We’re not at that stage yet,” the managing director added.
Diomande remains absent from training
The young forward, who enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga last year with 12 goals and eight assists, has been noticeably absent from Leipzig’s recent activities. He sat out a pre-season friendly against SC Verl after reporting in sick and, perhaps more significantly, did not travel with the rest of the first-team squad for their intensive training camp in Austria.
While the clubs continue to haggle over the final valuation and payment structure, it is understood that Diomande has already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Madrid. However, even if the fee is eventually settled, the transfer faces further complications due to a legal dispute between the player's former and current agents.
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Madrid's busy summer continues
Madrid’s pursuit of Diomande comes during a period of significant transition and squad building under the leadership of Perez. The club has been incredibly active in the market, already securing several high-profile arrivals to bolster Mourinho's options. Los Blancos have successfully registered Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva as their fourth summer signing in La Liga. Silva joined on a free transfer from Manchester City and follows the arrivals of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, and Marc Cucurella.
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