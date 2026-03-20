Wrong choice? Manuel Ugarte given Man Utd exit advice after upsetting iconic countryman with Chelsea transfer snub

Ugarte rose to prominence in Portugal with Sporting, where he spent two years working with Ruben Amorim. They were eventually reunited at Old Trafford, but neither enjoyed the best of times in English football.

A Premier League challenge could have been embraced by Ugarte some 12 months prior to his eventual arrival in Manchester. He did, however, opt to head for Paris Saint-Germain - rather than Stamford Bridge - when bidding farewell to Lisbon.

He has been informed that the wrong decision may have been made there, with a once promising career in serious danger of stalling. Ugarte has started just 29 of his 49 Premier League appearances for United and has struggled to convince across several of those outings.

The Red Devils are reportedly preparing a freshening up of their midfield department, with Ugarte expected to form part of that process as offers are encouraged and he is ushered towards the exits.