Ten days in, and there's a lot to take from the World Cup. First, the good stuff: there aren't that many outwardly bad teams here. Turkey and Paraguay? Sure, they've been a little disappointing. Algeria? Yeah, a bit underwhelming. But everyone else has something about them (even Tunisia, who are really quite poor, redeemed themselves by hiring Herve Renard).

It has made for a good tournament so far. There is no one definitive favorite. (Most of) the star players are showing up. And the host nations have either locked up a spot in the knockouts or gone a long way to doing so. Nothing to see here, then. Let the good times roll.

Sure, there are some negatives, too. Hydration breaks continue to be a pain (although they're not quite ruining football - as Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa claimed). It's also objectively a bad thing that Iran can't spend much time in the United States, given the country is hosting the majority of the tournament.

Either way, there's been a lot of stuff, and GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.