Which team will be the 2026 World Cup's biggest disappointment? GOAL writers have their say

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors from both the UK and U.S. to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball winners to the dark horses, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest tournament FIFA have ever staged.

Today, we asked our team to predict which team will be the biggest disappointments at the tournament - here's what they had to say...