The 1. FC Köln legend announced his retirement on Friday via Instagram. Most recently, he captained his youth club, Gornik Zabrze, to a long-awaited Polish Cup triumph. He now owns the club, so his decision to hang up his boots was widely expected.
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World champion, crowd favourite, legend: Lukas Podolski retires
"One chapter ends, a new era begins," wrote Podolski, who has been under contract with Gornik Zabrze in Poland since 2021. Saturday's home match against Radomiak Radom will be his farewell game, just two days after he became the club's owner.
In a farewell video, the crowd favourite laid out the shirts of every club he has represented, sipped tea, then signed off with typical nonchalance: "Right, that's a day's work done." Gornik added: "Thanks for everything, Poldi, and good luck in your new role."
The forward, who won over fans with his left foot and laid-back charm, can look back on a distinguished career. He won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, capping a career that saw him make 130 appearances and score 49 goals for the national team—third all-time behind Miroslav Klose (71) and Gerd Müller (68).
Podolski is set to fulfil one final ambition just as his playing career draws to a close.
Podolski came through the youth ranks at 1. FC Köln, making his professional debut in 2003. In the Bundesliga he also played for FC Bayern, with whom he won the double in 2008. Abroad, the left-footer played for Arsenal, Inter Milan, Galatasaray Istanbul, Vissel Kobe in Japan and, later, Antalyaspor in Turkey, before finishing his career in Poland.
Late in his career, Podolski set himself one final mission. After five years at Górnik Zabrze, the former World Cup winner finally claimed a long-awaited domestic cup triumph with his beloved Polish club. That success made him a champion in a fifth country, following earlier wins with Bayern, Arsenal, Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe.
"This was supposed to be my last season, because I know what it costs me and my family, who often have to take a back seat," Podolski said shortly after the cup win. Off the pitch, the "Kölsche Jung" has also made a name for himself as a businessman with a kebab chain and an ice-cream parlour.