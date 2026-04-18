'We've been getting our asses kicked!' - Wolfsburg star breaks down in tears as relegation candidates' long winless run finally ends

Arnold did not mince his words when describing the atmosphere surrounding the club during their three-month winless run. The midfielder, who has been a fixture since joining as a teenager in 2009, admitted that the mental toll of constant setbacks had become almost unbearable for the squad.

"It’s really hard for me to find the right words. In the last few weeks, we’ve just been getting our asses kicked," Arnold said during his emotional interview. He further highlighted the precarious nature of their situation, noting that the team are still "with their backs against the wall".

Despite the immense pressure, the Wolfsburg captain expressed pride in his team’s response, stressing that the victory proved they are still fighting. "I’m incredibly proud of the boys today because we finally showed that we are still alive," he added.