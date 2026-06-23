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‘Win the Premier League & the Champions League’ - Lionel Messi transfer claim as Argentine GOAT is backed to grace 2030 World Cup at 43 years of age
Aston Villa transfer claim
Speaking on the talkSPORT World Cup Breakfast show, Gabby Agbonlahor was asked a hypothetical question regarding which superstar he would want Aston Villa to sign out of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Agbonlahor did not hesitate in selecting Messi.
Aston Villa have impressed recently, but Agbonlahor believes Messi would take them to the ultimate pinnacle in English football. Agbonlahor said: "Messi. I think Villa would win the Premier League." He then confidently added: "If Aston Villa sign Messi, Aston Villa win the Premier League and Champions League." The remarkable claims come after Messi enjoyed a sensational start to the current tournament in North America.
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Record-breaking World Cup start
Messi became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick when he fired a treble in an opening 3-0 victory over Algeria. He immediately followed that historic display by netting twice in a 2-0 win against Austria. Those consecutive masterclasses mean Messi has now scored in each of his last six World Cup matches, reaching 18 goals to become the outright all-time top scorer in the competition.
Agbonlahor urged fans to appreciate him, stating: "I went to the Argentina-Mexico game in a Qatar World Cup game, I had nosebleed seats, but Argentinian fans everywhere. And it felt like you're in [the] company of a God, you felt the fans, it feels like you're in a 90-minute concert. A 90-minute Messi concert and it's one of the best concerts you'll ever go to."
2030 World Cup prediction
While many expect this current tournament to be the final chapter in the international career of Messi, Agbonlahor strongly disagrees. Messi turns 39 on Wednesday, but his continued ability to dictate matches suggests he could prolong his playing days even further.
Discussing the long-term future of Messi, Agbonlahor stated his firm belief that Messi will still be competing when the tournament reaches its centenary edition in 2030 at the age of 43. Agbonlahor stated: "The fans, the whole game, I was watching it yesterday, all I can hear is, 'Messi, Messi,' the whole game, after the game, like Olivia says. He's different... do not be surprised, I've said it the other day, Messi will play another World Cup."
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What is next for Argentina?
Argentina will conclude their group stage campaign against Jordan on Saturday. Jordan have lost both of their opening games against Austria and Algeria. Having already secured the top spot, Argentina can now comfortably rotate their squad. In the round-of-32, Argentina will play the runners-up of Group H, which features Spain, Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Messi will look to maintain his incredible goalscoring streak.