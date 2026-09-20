Explained: Why Declan Rice avoided red card for KICKING Malick Yalcouye in Arsenal’s humbling defeat to Brighton

Following the match, the Premier League provided insight into the officiating process that kept Rice on the pitch. According to talkSPORT, VAR determined that the midfielder's actions simply did not meet the criteria for a red card offence.

The review concluded that the incident lacked the necessary severity to be classified as violent conduct. Instead, the officials categorised the late kick out as "petulant at best", allowing the initial booking to stand.

This verdict frustrated sections of the fanbase online. Many supporters drew direct comparisons to a recent Manchester derby, noting that Phil Foden received his marching orders for a similar challenge on Bruno Fernandes just a week prior.



