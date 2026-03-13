Adama Traore in the NFL? West Ham star told he looks like 'a mini bodybuilder' as assistant coach explains winger's weightlifting ban

Jemez, currently serving as Nuno Espirito Santo's assistant at West Ham, offered a vivid description of the Spaniard’s atypical frame, noting that he stands out even in a league full of high-level athletes. "He has a physique that's not typical of a football player. He's more like an NFL player; he looks like a bodybuilder in miniature," Jemez said to Cadena SER. While acknowledging the sheer power of the winger, Jemez stressed the importance of technical skill over raw strength: "Physical ability is important, but what's important is the ball. Give me players who know how to play football. When physical ability becomes important, you still have to be good with the ball. I think players have to play football, and everything else is a bonus."