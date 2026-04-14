"We don't have the kind of players some of you would like to see—the ones with that extra something," Kovac admitted during a panel discussion hosted by the legendary former Leverkusen manager Reiner Calmund.
Translated by
"We lack players with that little bit extra," Niko Kovac says, identifying four stars currently missing at BVB
Kovac acknowledged the widespread scepticism surrounding BVB, with many observers arguing that the current squad lacks standout individuals. “What we—or the fans—miss is maybe a Sancho, a Haaland, a Dembélé or a Reus,” the 54-year-old said, citing prominent recent examples.
At the same time, however, Kovac emphasised that the Dortmund side can still hold its own even without such standout talents: “I believe we’re already doing a good job with the lads we have. They’re brilliant and I’m glad to be working with them, but of course we want to improve again.”
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Could Jadon Sancho make a second return to BVB?
Of the players mentioned by Kovac, Reus and Sancho were the last two to depart BVB. Club icon Reus, who had already played for Borussia in his youth, was not offered a new contract in 2024 and moved to Los Angeles Galaxy in the USA. Sancho had once made the leap to becoming an international superstar in Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 and had returned to Westphalia on a six-month loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season.
In recent weeks, BVB supporters have grown increasingly optimistic about welcoming Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park, and Ruhr Nachrichten reports that club officials now believe the winger can fit into Kovac’s system. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, where he has recently shown improved form, Sancho will be available on a free transfer when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of June. BVB are reportedly prepared to offer him a salary of up to €7 million per year to return to the club.
BVB will need to sign a replacement for Julian Brandt this summer.
Dortmund must reinforce their creative midfield this summer, as Julian Brandt—a key playmaker—is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires. Meanwhile, centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck—a key figure in the squad—has signed a contract extension until 2031. However, reports suggest it includes a release clause that could let him depart for a select group of clubs after the World Cup, with a fee of €60 million.
The current campaign is petering out for Kovac, whose contract runs until summer 2027, and whose side are currently struggling. Trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by twelve points, the title is now only a theoretical possibility, while qualification for the Champions League is virtually assured, thanks to a twelve-point cushion over fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. With five matches left, starting with a trip to TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday, Dortmund’s immediate priority is securing second spot. That cushion currently stands at eight points over third-placed VfB Stuttgart.
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BVB's upcoming matches
Fixture
Match
18 April, 3:30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim vs. BVB (Bundesliga)
26 April, 17:30 CEST
BVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)
3 May, 17:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga)