Wayne Rooney suggests Thomas Tuchel is trying to 'split up' Trent Alexander-Arnold & Jude Bellingham due to 'clique' issue as he's left battled by England omission

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, England’s second-highest all-time goalscorer provided a scathing assessment of the decision to omit the Madrid star from Tuchel's plans. Rooney emphasised that the defender's unique technical profile should have made him a certainty for the expanded group, stating: “The one big surprise was obviously Trent. I find it incredible that he’s not in a 35-man squad. It didn’t sound like there was any way back for Trent the way Tuchel spoke. He should be in that squad, his ability, his quality. I’ve said it many times and I’m sure he’d say himself that he’s not the best defender, but what he has on the ball is something no other English player has. He’s been playing recently and he’s been playing really well. I’ve been guilty of judging myself, you don’t know how difficult it was to go over there and settle in, he’s picked up injuries. But he’s had a run of games and there’s no doubting his ability, on the ball he’s as good as we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.”