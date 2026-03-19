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‘He was overshadowed!’ - Wayne Rooney brutally claims Brazil star Neymar was never world class
The highs and lows of Neymar
Neymar formed one of the most potent attacking tridents the world has seen during his time at Barcelona, featuring alongside Messi and Luis Suarez in the infamous 'MSN' forward line at Spotify Camp Nou. The Brazilian enjoyed huge success in Catalunya, winning the treble and cementing his reputation as one of the biggest stars in the game. Neymar then moved on to PSG, where he added to his silverware collection, before heading to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. The Brazilian's time in Saudi Pro League was plagued with injuries and he subsequently returned to Brazil and joined boyhood club Santos.
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Rooney gives his verdict on Neymar
Rooney has been asked for his thoughts on Neymar and offered up a brutal verdict on the Brazilian. He told The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet: “I like Neymar but I’ve never seen him as a top, top player. Like, Messi, Ronaldo, that kind of category. He was good at Barcelona, but he was still overshadowed by Messi."
Neymar to miss out on World Cup?
Neymar celebrated his 34th birthday in February and is now heading towards the end of a trophy-laden career. The Brazilian still harbours dreams of playing in one last World Cup for the Selecao. However, he's been left out of manager Carlo Ancelotti's latest squad, with the Italian explaining the reason for his omission. He told reporters: "Neymar can be at the World Cup too. If he can reach the next World Cup at 100 per cent, he can be at the World Cup. Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%. We need players at 100% right now. But as I said, for the final list, the conversation is different. Neymar has to keep working and playing, showing his qualities in a good physical condition."
Neymar has revealed his disappointment at being left out, saying: "The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team. Now it's about keeping working, and being ready if an opportunity comes. Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”
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What comes next?
Neymar's hopes of making Brazil's World Cup squad do appear to be fading as he won't play in March's friendlies against France and Croatia. Ancelotti is due to name his final World Cup squad on May 18, with the Selecao facing Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C when the tournament kicks off this summer in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
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