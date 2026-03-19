‘He was overshadowed!’ - Wayne Rooney brutally claims Brazil star Neymar was never world class

Neymar celebrated his 34th birthday in February and is now heading towards the end of a trophy-laden career. The Brazilian still harbours dreams of playing in one last World Cup for the Selecao. However, he's been left out of manager Carlo Ancelotti's latest squad, with the Italian explaining the reason for his omission. He told reporters: "Neymar can be at the World Cup too. If he can reach the next World Cup at 100 per cent, he can be at the World Cup. Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%. We need players at 100% right now. But as I said, for the final list, the conversation is different. Neymar has to keep working and playing, showing his qualities in a good physical condition."

Neymar has revealed his disappointment at being left out, saying: "The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team. Now it's about keeping working, and being ready if an opportunity comes. Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”