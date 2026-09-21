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'He's flying!' - PSG star Vitinha hails red-hot Ferran Torres after match-turning impact in Le Classique win
Substitute sparks derby breakthrough
Vitinha lavished praise on Torres' clinical edge after the forward transformed the contest within moments of entering the fray. The Spanish attacker broke the deadlock after 66 minutes, rising to meet a pinpoint cross from Desire Doue with a firm header. Those warm words from his team-mate underline the 26-year-old's growing importance as he enjoys a rich vein of form in the French capital.
- Le Pictorium
Midfielder applauds clinical form
Speaking to reporters at the Velodrome at full-time, Vitinha highlighted the devastating efficiency that allowed Torres to swing the momentum back in PSG's favour. The Portuguese international urged his team-mates to match that clinical standard in the final third to fuel their collective resurgence. Addressing the substitute's immediate contribution during post-match interviews, Vitinha said: "I hope he continues like this, he's flying! We need to do everything we can to reach that level of efficiency. We're very happy to have him."
Spaniard dedicates away triumph
The headed strike took Torres' league tally to four goals from five appearances, building on his Champions League hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava. Although Angel Gomes quickly restored parity for Marseille, Marquinhos' close-range finish and Timothy Weah's dismissal ensured all three points went to the defending champions.
Reflecting on his decisive contribution and dedicating the derby win, Torres told PSG TV: "I'm really happy. I just wanted to win this game for the fans, for our supporters, who couldn't be here. This win is for them. I only remember that Desire took the ball and I did the run in behind. I just saw the ball coming to me and saw the ball going in. I celebrated with my teammates, and it was a really good moment."
- AFP
Title pursuit resumes soon
Securing just their second league win lifted Luis Enrique's side to sixth, five points adrift of pace-setters Monaco. Domestic action now pauses for the international break before PSG return on October 10 with a matchday six clash against Le Mans. Torres' red-hot form provides the champions with a crucial attacking edge as they look to sustain momentum across a congested schedule.
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