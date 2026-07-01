AFP
Virgil van Dijk emerges as shock target for Ruben Amorim's AC Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Liverpool defender as dream signing
Milan target Van Dijk after sealing Ramos transfer
According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have immediately shifted their focus towards strengthening their defence after officially announcing the signing of forward Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. With the massive attacking addition secured, owner Gerry Cardinale and Ibrahimovic are now concentrating entirely on securing a marquee centre-back.
Ibrahimovic has urged the board to launch an audacious bid for Van Dijk. The Italian heavyweights want to build their new defensive line around the experienced Dutchman, viewing him as the ultimate leader required to launch a bold new era under Amorim and challenge for top honours in Europe once again.
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Liverpool rebuild presents opportunity for Italian giants
The pursuit comes at a highly transitional time for Liverpool, who have already witnessed the departures of club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson this summer. Milan hope to capitalise on this changing of the guard at Anfield, but with Liverpool already losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid in a free transfer, they will likely fight off any attempt to lure Van Dijk away.
RedBird are actively assessing the financial feasibility of a formal approach, especially since Van Dijk is now in the final year of his contract. The commanding defender has amassed 374 appearances and scored 36 goals for the Premier League side, establishing himself as one of the most dominant forces in world football over the past several years.
World Cup heartbreak follows incredible trophy haul
During his illustrious spell in England, Van Dijk has collected an incredible trophy haul, including the Champions League, two domestic titles, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Best Player in Europe award.
However, the defender recently endured a frustrating international campaign as the Netherlands crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 32 following a penalty shootout defeat against Morocco.
If a deal proves impossible, Milan have lined up Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio as a €40m alternative. Furthermore, Liverpool have already agreed to lose Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, meaning they might strongly resist parting with another defender.
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Crucial weeks ahead for Milan and Amorim
The coming weeks will be absolutely crucial as Milan attempt to convince Liverpool to open negotiations for their talismanic captain. With the new Serie A campaign rapidly approaching, fans can expect decisive movements in the market very soon as the Italian outfit look to finalise their defensive plans and solidify their ambitions under new coach Amorim.