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Vinicius Jr. FOR SALE! Real Madrid open door for shock Arsenal swoop as contract talks stall
Madrid open to Vinícius exit
Los Blancos are entirely open to the possibility of Vinicius leaving the club this summer, as per ESPN. The Spanish giants have made it clear that they have absolutely no plans to increase their latest contract renewal offer for the Brazilian international. The 26-year-old winger has just one year remaining on his current deal, increasing the pressure on all parties to find a swift resolution.
He is due to return to Valdebebas for pre-season training on Monday, immediately following his post-World Cup holiday. With intense doubts persisting over his long-term future, Madrid executives believe the definitive decision now rests entirely with the player. He must choose to either sign the proposed contract extension or formally seek a transfer elsewhere.
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Arsenal monitor the Brazilian's situation
Arsenal are keenly observing the ongoing standoff in the Spanish capital. Reports indicate that the Gunners have been actively studying the financial feasibility of a sensational deal for the highly-rated forward. The Gunners' hierarchy firmly believe they would be in a formidable position to secure his signature should he opt for a departure. However, a source closely connected to the player has publicly insisted that there has been no direct contact with the London club at this stage.
This complex contract impasse has been a long-term issue between Madrid officials and the player's representatives. Last season, it was widely reported that Vinícius was in no hurry to renew, deliberately choosing to delay any significant progress in negotiations until after the World Cup had concluded.
A frustrating period at the Bernabeu
Vinícius initially joined Madrid as a highly-touted teenager in 2018 and rapidly established himself as a global superstar. The forward has scored in two separate Champions League finals and finished as the runner-up for the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or.
Despite his undeniable individual brilliance, the attacker grew visibly unhappy last season under the management of former head coach Xabi Alonso. He most notably reacted angrily to being substituted during a tense Clasico clash at the Bernabeu.
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Pre-season preparations begin in Austria
While Vinícius takes time to decide his ultimate future, Madrid must continue their demanding summer schedule. They face Italian side Fiorentina in Austria on Saturday for their first official pre-season friendly, following behind-closed-doors training ground games against Alcorcon and Leganes.
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