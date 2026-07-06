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Donny Afroni

Why didn’t Vinicius Junior take crucial penalty for Brazil against Norway? Real Madrid superstar explains why he passed the ball to Bruno Guimaraes - who missed

Vinicius Junior
Brazil
World Cup
B. Guimaraes
Brazil vs Norway
Norway

Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior has broken his silence following the Selecao's shock World Cup exit at the hands of Norway, addressing the controversy surrounding a missed penalty. With the match poised at 0-0, the Real Madrid forward opted not to take a crucial spot-kick, a decision that has sparked intense debate after team-mate Bruno Guimaraes failed to convert.

  • Managerial orders behind the spot-kick call

    Brazil’s hopes of securing a record-extending sixth World Cup title were sensationally ended in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway. The defining moment of the first half came when Brazil were awarded a penalty, but rather than the talismanic Vinicius stepping up, Guimaraes took the responsibility and saw his effort saved by Orjan Nyland.

    Addressing the fallout from the decision, the Madrid winger clarified that the choice of kicker was not his to make. He was quick to point out that he has never been one to avoid the spotlight, but felt it was necessary to respect the hierarchy established by the coaching staff. "Why didn’t I take the penalty? Because it was the manager’s decision. I never hide or shirk my responsibilities," Vinicius stated.

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  • Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Vinicius defends his unselfish approach

    The 25-year-old has often been criticized for his temperament, but he used this occasion to highlight his commitment to team unity over individual glory. "At Real Madrid, whenever the manager asked me to, I took them. Here, I followed the decision that had been made. This shows that I haven’t been selfish or acted in bad faith by seeking the spotlight," he explained.

    Despite the backlash directed at Guimaraes for the miss, Vinicius was quick to show solidarity with his frustrated team-mate. The winger is determined to ensure that one moment does not define the midfielder's international career, adding: "I hope that Bruno Guimaraes’s career with the Brazilian national team isn’t marred by this mistake."

  • Full support for Carlo Ancelotti

    While fans and pundits alike have questioned the tactical decisions made during the defeat, Vinicius remains a firm backer of manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has maintained a strong bond with the player throughout the tournament. Talking about his coach, he emphasized: "He’s a manager who gives me a lot of confidence."

    The exit represents a massive blow for a nation that entered the competition as one of the heavy favorites. Vinicius acknowledged the pain felt by the supporters back home, stating: "We have to move on. I can only apologise to our ‘torcida’, who always believed in us and stood by us. There’s a lot of frustration because the Selecao haven’t won for a long time."

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  • ViniciusGetty Images

    Looking toward a brighter future

    The Selecao have now gone over two decades without a World Cup trophy, a stat that weighs heavily on the current generation of talent. However, Vinicius remains optimistic that this group of players can eventually restore Brazil to the summit of international football. He believes the experience gained from this heartbreak will serve the younger members of the squad well in the long run.

    "We younger players are going to carry on and do everything we can to take the Seleção to the top," he vowed.

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Norway crest
Norway
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England
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