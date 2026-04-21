Vincent Kompany is said to be deeply impressed! Could a spectacular turnaround be on the cards at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich have yet to decide whether to make the 24-year-old’s move permanent, and will wait until the end of the season before doing so. His loan deal expires on 30 June, after which he will revert to Chelsea, where his long-term prospects are said to be slim.

On a frantic Deadline Day last summer, Bayern had agreed a mandatory €65 million buy-out clause with the Blues, but that option lapsed well before the end of the season because Jackson failed to secure enough starts in Munich’s line-up. Bayern also paid a club-record loan fee of €16.5 million to Chelsea.

Throughout the campaign he was often criticised for lacking the game-changing impact of Kane, yet his form has improved markedly of late. In the Bundesliga he stepped in for Kane in his last four matches (missing two due to a red card) and scored three goals while providing two assists. When Kane suffered a calf injury in early March, Jackson seized his chance in the Champions League, scoring in the landmark 6-1 win over Atalanta in the first leg of the round of 16.

That performance underlined the effectiveness of the Kane–Jackson partnership, and the Senegalese forward’s first celebration was with the injured Englishman. In 28 appearances, Jackson has nine goals and four assists in just over 1,000 minutes. His current rate of one goal involvement every 81.5 minutes is impressive, leaving Bayern with a major decision to make come June.