Vincent Kompany explains why he is avoiding 40th birthday celebrations as Bayern Munich stars serenade coach

While many would be planning a lavish celebration for such a landmark age, the former Manchester City captain made it clear that a party is the last thing on his mind with a Bundesliga fixture against St. Pauli looming on Saturday.

When asked if he had any celebration plans, Kompany replied while facing media on his big day: "Short answer, no. If it's a surprise, then I can't be held responsible..." He further joked about his desire to keep things low-key despite the occasion. He said: "I'm trying to somehow avoid anything that might come up for my birthday. We're in priority mode right now. Of course, I'm enjoying it and I feel young, and that's nice in the moment, but there are already enough emotions to experience this week."

Despite his reluctance to host a gala, Kompany did admit he might find time for a very small indulgence once the day's training is complete. "Maybe a glass of red wine tonight. But first, we have a lot of work to do." the coach added.