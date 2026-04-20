VIDEO: 'Unacceptable!' - Endrick dances in front of PSG ultras as he celebrates scoring in shock Lyon win over Ligue 1 champions

Lyon pulled off a stunning 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, ignited by a masterclass from Real Madrid loanee Endrick. The 19-year-old forward needed just six minutes to make his mark on the contest, latching onto a pass from Afonso Moreira to slot a clinical finish past Matvey Safonov.

However, it was his post-goal antics that stole the headlines. After finding the back of the net, the Brazilian international performed a cheeky dance directly in front of the PSG ultras. The celebration was immediately met with a chorus of boos and prompted an angry reaction from the Parisian faithful, who deemed the gesture disrespectful given the high stakes of the encounter.

The fallout from the celebration was instantaneous across social platforms. A prominent PSG fan account, @PSGINT_, shared a video of the incident on X with a furious caption: “HOW DARE ENDRICK DANCE LIKE THIS AT THE PARC???!!!! WE NEED TO MAKE THE COMEBACK THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE”. The post quickly garnered thousands of views as supporters debated whether the youngster had crossed a line.