VIDEO: Neymar bags a brace for Santos! Brazilian superstar back among the goals after injury-hit World Cup - with card-playing celebration aiming dig at critics

The controversy first erupted when images emerged of Neymar competing in the BSOP Winter poker tournament in Sao Paulo. While his team-mates were away in Venezuela for a demanding Copa Sudamericana play-off against Universidad Central, Neymar was spotted at the poker table, leading to instant backlash from sections of the fan base and the local media. Despite the noise, Santos managed a convincing 4-1 victory in that continental fixture without their talisman.

Amid the growing external pressure, Santos were quick to clarify that their star player had not skipped the trip to Venezuela of his own volition. Coach Cuca explained that the decision to leave Neymar in Sao Paulo was a tactical one, designed to prioritize his long-term fitness over a grueling travel schedule. Cuca emphasized that Neymar had participated in all required training sessions before attending the tournament and was officially on a scheduled day off when he was spotted playing cards.