VIDEO: Michael Olise gives priceless confused reaction to reporter who claimed Real Madrid are 'kings of the Champions League'
'Kings of the competition'
In the wake of a thrilling 4-3 second-leg victory that saw Bayern Munich secure a 6-4 aggregate win, Olise was in no mood to pay homage to the Spanish giants. When a reporter suggested the Bavarians had just eliminated the "king of the competition," the former Crystal Palace man smirked and delivered a deadpan response that has since gone viral. He simply repeated the phrase back as a question: "King of the competition?"
The exchange only became more awkward as the reporter attempted to justify the label by reminding Olise that Real Madrid have won the trophy a record 15 times. Unimpressed by the history lesson, the winger offered a noncommittal "Yeah. Yeah," before ending the conversation. While Los Blancos' pedigree is undeniable, Olise and his teammates proved on the night that past glories count for little when the whistle blows.
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Resilience and momentum
Speaking to TNT Sports after being named Man of the Match, Olise reflected on a frenetic evening of football. “It was a good match,” he said. “It was back and forth. We knew they were going to come out and try to come back. It was a game at the beginning where it was a bit go, go, and go. And eventually, when it calmed down, we played a bit better in the second half, and we took our chances.”
When asked if mentality was what gave his team victory after they had staged a comeback three times, Olise responded: “Yeah, I think we showed good resilience to keep coming back, even though we were going down, and in the end it was a result we are happy with.” The winger’s cool demeanor on and off the pitch has quickly made him a fan favourite in Bavaria as they eye more silverware.
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PSG and semi-final stakes
While the celebrations will continue, Bayern must quickly pivot to a semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. The two sides are familiar foes this season, as the Bavarians already secured a 2-1 victory in Paris during the league phase. Despite that recent success against the French giants, Olise is well aware that the upcoming knockout tie represents a significant step up in pressure. “I mean, the stakes are higher," he noted. "Obviously, we know they're a team that's full of quality. They press well, they play well, so it'll definitely be a tough match.”
Bayern will have to navigate the first leg of that semi-final without head coach Vincent Kompany, who is set to serve a touchline ban. However, with Harry Kane reaching the 50-goal milestone and Olise in clinical form, the German giants will feel confident about their chances of reaching the final. If they can replicate the resilience Olise praised, the kings of Europe crown might just be heading to Munich this year.