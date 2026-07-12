VIDEO: ‘Don’t disrespect me’ - Lionel Messi involved in angry exchange with World Cup referee as Argentine GOAT tells FIFA match official how to behave

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, eventually ending in a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory for Lionel Scaloni's side. While the goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez secured progress, the image of Messi lecturing the referee has dominated social media discourse following the final whistle.

The tension peaked during a set-piece situation where Switzerland prepared to take a free-kick. Messi, positioned in the defensive wall, felt Pinheiro was being overly aggressive while marshalling the players. According to broadcast lip-readers, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a stern warning to the official, stating: “Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly; I spoke to you properly.”