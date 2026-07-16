VIDEO: Lionel Messi inspects Jordan Pickford's water bottle that contained key penalty shoot-out notes after knocking England out of World Cup

Footage from the aftermath of Argentina's World Cup semi-final victory over England showed Messi inspecting Pickford's water bottle after the final whistle. A member of Argentina's coaching staff collected the bottle from the pitch before handing it to the captain, who examined the penalty shoot-out notes attached to its side.

The bottle was then passed around the Argentina squad, with Enzo Fernandez among those seen laughing after spotting his own name alongside notes detailing his preferred penalty placement and shooting habits. The moment came after Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final with a dramatic late comeback.

Pickford had prepared detailed information on Argentina's penalty takers, but England's defeat in normal time meant the notes were never required.