VIDEO: 'Shut your mouth!' - Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Junior clash during Real Madrid's defeat to Bayern Munich

The altercation took place in the 83rd minute of a thrilling quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena, with the aggregate score still tied at 4-4 at the time. Bellingham grew visibly frustrated after Vinicius failed to play a pass to him, prompting a sharp retort from the Brazilian that was captured clearly on camera. Responding to his team-mate's anger in the heat of the moment, Vinicius said: "What do you want? What do you want? Shut up and close your mouth.”