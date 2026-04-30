VIDEO: 'Ivan Toney got humbled!' - Cristiano Ronaldo goads England striker as he screams in his face amid battle for Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

The Al-Nassr-Al-Ahli match ended in ugly scenes as a mass melee broke out in the final moments, sparked by a heavy challenge from Coman on Merih Demiral that saw players from both benches storming the pitch. As security struggled to maintain order amidst objects being thrown from the stands, the result ultimately secured a victory that leaves Al-Nassr eight points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League. With only four games remaining, Ronaldo is now on the verge of his first domestic league title since arriving in the Middle East in 2023, though Al-Hilal still hold a game in hand.

Al-Ahli defender Demiral had previously stoked the fires by bringing his AFC Champions League medal to the stadium, mockingly posting on social media that it was the first time a Champions League medal had been seen in Al-Nassr's home. Ronaldo, however, countered the Al-Ahli fans' taunts about his lack of Al-Nassr silverware by reminding them: ‘I have five,’ referring to his European titles. The rivalry on the pitch is mirrored in the scoring charts, where Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quiñones currently leads the race with 28 goals, followed by Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney in second with 27, while Ronaldo sits in third place with 25 goals as he chases both the title and the Golden Boot.