VIDEO: Bizarre attempted pitch invasion at USMNT game! Fan immediately tackled by security after leaping from the stands during World Cup win over Paraguay

An unusual scene unfolded during the United States' 4-1 World Cup victory over Paraguay when a supporter attempted to enter the field of play at SoFi Stadium. Dressed in black and carrying a ball, the fan cleared a glass barrier but failed to reach the pitch. Instead, he became stranded on a ledge above field level as security personnel monitored his movements from below.

Video footage shared on social media showed the supporter being tackled the moment he tried to descend towards the playing surface. Security quickly escorted him away as spectators reacted with frustration to the failed stunt.