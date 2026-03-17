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Mohamed Saeed

VIDEO: Eberechi Eze produces magic with stunning Champions League screamer to put Arsenal in command against Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have taken a significant step toward the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a moment of pure inspiration from Eberechi Eze. The England international broke the deadlock at the Emirates Stadium with a goal of the season contender to leave Bayer Leverkusen reeling.

  • Eze illuminates the Emirates

    Eze chose the perfect moment to net his first-ever Champions League goal, producing a strike that left the Emirates Stadium crowd in awe. After a dominant opening half-hour where the Gunners failed to capitalise on several clear-cut chances, the former Crystal Palace man took matters into his own hands with a display of technical perfection.

    The move was deceptively simple but executed with devastating precision. Leandro Trossard punched a firm pass into Eze’s feet in a central position, roughly 20 yards from goal. With one touch to set himself on the turn, the playmaker unleashed an unstoppable volley that flew past Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

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  • Watch the clip

  • Dominant Gunners flex their muscles

    Mikel Arteta’s side were relentless from the opening whistle, suffocating the German visitors with a high press and fluid attacking rotations. Despite the narrow 1-0 scoreline at the interval, the statistics told a story of total Arsenal superiority. The hosts registered 12 shots in the first half alone, with the likes of Gabriel, Ben White and Trossard all coming close to extending the lead.

    Arsenal managed to extend their advantage in the second half, specifically in the 63rd minute, when Declan Rice netted another superb goal. The strike underlined the Gunners’ continued dominance and attacking intent, putting them firmly in control of the contest.

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  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Sporting CP await in the quarters

    With Arsenal leading 3-1 on aggregate at the break, the prize for progression has already been determined. Sporting CP secured their place in the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion earlier in the evening. The Portuguese side pulled off a historic comeback, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Bodo/Glimt to win 5-3 on aggregate after extra time.

    For Arsenal, the focus remains on finishing the job against the Bundesliga outfit. 

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