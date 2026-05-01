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Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Declan Rice’s reaction to overturned Arsenal penalty caught on camera as Gunners star faces UEFA ban threat ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid

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Declan Rice’s furious reaction to Arsenal’s overturned penalty against Atletico Madrid has been caught on camera, with the midfielder now facing the threat of UEFA disciplinary action. The England international claimed the hostile home crowd influenced the officials’ decision during the Champions League semi-final first leg.

  • Arsenal fury grows after late penalty is overturned

    Declan Rice’s emotional reaction to a controversial refereeing decision has become a talking point following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

    The flashpoint came in the 78th minute at the Metropolitano Stadium when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded Arsenal a penalty after Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge from Atletico defender David Hancko. However, after a VAR review, the official was sent to the pitchside monitor and reversed his decision, judging the contact insufficient.

    Video footage circulating online showed Rice reacting in disbelief from the pitch as the decision was overturned. The game eventually ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg at Emirates Stadium.

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  • Watch the clip



  • Rice claims crowd pressure influenced officials

    Speaking after the match, Rice did not hide his frustration and suggested the intense atmosphere inside Atletico’s stadium may have affected the referee’s decision.

    "UEFA is totally different," he said. "In both boxes you have to be so careful because they give absolutely everything. The second one, on Ebs (Eze), is a clear penalty. I don’t know how that’s not been given. I think the fans provoked the decision and changed the ref’s mind."

    "In the Champions League, referees are very quick to make decisions and blow the whistle, and there is not much you can do about it. I feel like you are penalized more in European competitions."

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    UEFA disciplinary threat emerges for Rice

    Rice’s outspoken criticism could now land him in trouble with UEFA, which takes a strict stance on comments perceived as undermining referees. Reports suggest the governing body will review the referee’s report and Rice’s post-match comments to determine whether disciplinary action is required. The situation is particularly sensitive given Rice’s past disciplinary history, having previously received a suspension earlier in his career after criticising officiating decisions.

    Meanwhile, Arsenal will now shift their focus to the second leg at Emirates Stadium, where the winner will secure a place in the Champions League final. The Gunners will hope to capitalise on home advantage after the 1-1 draw in Madrid, but the build-up to the decisive match could be complicated if UEFA proceeds with disciplinary action against Rice.

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